Erik ten Hag has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo will be involved in Manchester United’s Europa League clash against Sheriff Tiraspol.

The football star sat out Saturday’s 1-1 Premier League draw at Chelsea as punishment for leaving last Wednesday’s match against Tottenham early and refusing to come on as a substitute.

“He was out for one game and now he’s back in the squad as usual,” the United boss said of his player.

The Red Devils still have work to do if they want to win their Europa League group, as they are currently behind Real Sociedad.

