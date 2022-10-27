David Lammy has branded James Cleverly’s advice for LGBT football fans to “compromise” in Qatar during the 2022 World Cup as being “entirely inappropriate.”

The shadow foreign secretary said Mr Cleverly urging visitors to the Gulf state to be “respectful” of the country was “tone-deaf.”

“People should be able to attend the World Cup and be who they are when they get there, they shouldn’t have to hide,” he said.

Speaking on LBC, Mr Lammy also said he wouldn’t encourage Britons to “take hospitality from the Qataris” due to human rights issues.

