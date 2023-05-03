Russia claims Putin survived failed assassination plot in Kremlin ‘drone attack’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ukraine tried to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin in an overnight drone attack on the Kremlin, Moscow officials claim.

Officials said Ukrainian forces targetted the Russian parliament with two unmanned aeriel vehicles but these had been taken out by the military.

The Kremlin said the alleged attack, which it branded a “terrorist act”, did not cause any danmage or casualties.

It added that Mr Putin was not inside the Kremlin at the time of the alleged attack. He is safe and continues to work with his schedule, the Kremlin added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (EPA)

There were no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities. The Kremlin did not present any evidence from the reported incident, and its statement included few details.

Tass quoted the statement as saying that the Kremlin considered the development to be a deliberate attempt on Mr Putin’s life ahead of Russia’s Victory Day celebrations on 9 May.

The statement said: "Two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin. As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services with the use of radar warfare systems, the devices were put out of action.

"We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the president’s life, carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade, at which the presence of foreign guests is also planned.

"The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit."

Officials said two drones were aimed at Kremlin, Russia’s parliament (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Earlier Russia said a massive blaze broke out at an oil depot behind Russian lines.

The oil depot erupted in flames in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region, located east of the Russian-held Crimean Peninsula, according to Krasnodar Govenor Veniamin Kondratyev.

He didn’t say what caused the fire, which was described as extremely difficult to put out. But some Russian media outlets said it was likely caused by a Ukrainian drone attack overnight. There was no official comment on that possibility.

Local residents heard an explosion shortly before the fire erupted, Russian news site Baza said.

Military analysts reckon Ukraine is targeting supply lines in the Russian rear as Kyiv gears up for a possible counteroffensive amid improving weather conditions and as it receives large amounts of weapons and ammunition from its Western allies.

More follows...