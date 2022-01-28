Ukraine news - live: 8,500 troops ready to deploy as US threatens to shut down Nord Stream 2
Suspected shooter, Artemiy Ryabchuk, detained by police
The Kremlin has said that the US response to Russia’s demands it says will improve security in Europe have left “little ground for optimism” in resolving tensions over Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine.
Moscow spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, however added that “there always are prospects for continuing a dialogue, it’s in the interests of both us and the Americans.”
Peskov said the Russian reaction would come soon.
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the US announcement could lead to “the start of a serious talk on secondary issues,” but emphasised that “the document contains no positive response on the main issue.”
Kremlin officials will offer proposals to Putin, Lavrov concluded.
The incident comes at a time the tensions between Russia and Ukraine are simmering ahead of what the West says is a push for a potential takeover of more parts of Ukraine.
Russia has deployed tens of thousands of its troops along the border with Ukraine, even as president Vladimir Putin and his administration have underlined that they have no such plans of takeover.
US calls for a UN meeting against ‘Russia’s threatening behaviour against Ukraine’
The United States has sought an open meeting of the UN Security Council next Monday as it flagged Russia’s “threatening behaviour” for posing a “clear threat to international peace” as the crisis with Ukraine escalates to a war-like situation.
Calling “Russia’s threatening behavior against Ukraine and the build-up of Russian troops on Ukraine’s borders and in Belarus” a crucial matter, the US has said “this is not a moment to wait and see”.
“More than 100,000 Russian troops are deployed on the Ukrainian border and Russia is engaging in other destabilizing acts aimed at Ukraine, posing a clear threat to international peace and security and the UN Charter,” said US’s United Nations envoy Linda Thomas-Greenfield.
As we continue our relentless pursuit of diplomacy to de-escalate tensions, the UN envoy said the 15-member Security Council “must squarely examine the facts and consider what is at stake for Ukraine, for Russia, for Europe, and for the core obligations and principles of the international order should Russia further invade Ukraine.”
The Council’s full attention is needed now, and we look forward to direct and purposeful discussion on Monday, the US said, urging the UNSC to hold the emergency meeting on Monday.
ICYMI: Soldier detained after five shot dead at military factory
A Ukrainian National Guard soldier who killed five people and wounded five others after opening fire on security guards at a military factory has been detained, police have confirmed.
The shooting took place on Thursday morning at the Pivdenmash missile factory in Dnipro in central Ukraine, some 500 kilometres (310 miles) southeast of Kiev, as weapons were being issued. The victims included four servicemen and one civilian woman.
The Independent’s Rory Sullivan has the story.
Ukraine: Soldier detained after five shot dead at military factory
Alleged suspect, Artem Ryabchuk, was detained within hours of attack
Biden dials Ukraine’s Zelenskyy: ‘If Russia further invades Ukraine...'
President Joe Biden on Thursday warned Ukraine’s president about a “distinct possibility” that Russia could invade the European country in February, assuring it of Western alliance’s decisive response.
“I spoke with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to discuss our coordinated diplomatic efforts and reaffirm our support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We will respond decisively — along with our Allies and partners — if Russia further invades Ukraine,” president Biden said in a tweet on Friday.
In the last year, Washington has aided Ukraine with over half a billion dollars in development and humanitarian assistance, while exploring “additional macroeconomic support to help Ukraine’s economy amidst pressure resulting from Russia’s military build-up”, the White House said in a statement.
The president’s remarks to Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the phone call underlined the administration’s concerns.
“President Biden said that there is a distinct possibility that the Russians could invade Ukraine in February,” said White House national security council spokesperson Emily Horne said.
“He has said this publicly and we have been warning about this for months.
Mr Biden also assured Ukraine that despite the departure of American family members of embassy personnel, the US Embassy in Kyiv, remains open and fully operational.
“The leaders discussed coordinated diplomatic efforts on European security, underscoring the principle of ‘nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine’,” the White House said.
Kremlin has also echoed the White House’s concern and said it saw “little ground for optimism” in resolving the crisis after US rejected Russia’s demands in a written response.
Russia has not ruled out a dialogue to mitigate the crisis.
Ukraine-Russia map: Where could invasion take place
Russian president Vladimir Putin has dispatched more than 106,000 soldiers to the country’s border with Ukraine in a show of military might ahead of what international observers fear could be an invasion.
The Independent’s Joe Sommerlad has two maps to explain Ukraine’s frought situation, the first shows its borders within continental Europe. The second details the placement of its cities in relation to the buildup of Russian troops, tanks, armoured vehicles and artillery units, which are currently clustered around the eastern front surrounding the Donbas region of Ukraine where Donetsk and Luhansk are situated.
Map of Ukraine-Russia region as crisis deepens in Europe
Map of Ukraine and Russia
NATO statement urges Russia to pull troops back
A statement from Nato’s secretary-general on Thursday urged Russia to immediately reduce tensions across Europe with a decision to move troops out of internationally-contested areas in Crimea, Moldova, and Georgia.
Jens Stoltenberg made the comments hours before President Joe Biden would warn Ukraine’s president on a phone call that a Russian invasion was imminent and could end with Kiev being “sacked”, according to multiple news reports citing the office of Ukraine’s president.
“Russia should refrain from coercive force posturing, aggressive rhetoric, and malign activities directed against Allies and other nations,” said Mr Stoltentberg.
“Russia should also withdraw its forces from Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova, where they are deployed without these countries’ consent, and all parties should engage constructively in efforts to settle conflicts, including in the Normandy format,” he continued.
Russia increases troop levels near Ukraine, says Pentagon
A spokesman for the Pentagon asserted on Thursday that within the past 24 hours Russian troop buildups near Ukraine including in neighbouring Belarus, which is aligned with Moscow, have continued to increase.
“We continue to see, including in the last 24 hours, more accumulation of credible combat forces arrayed by the Russians in, again, the western part of their country and in Belarus,” John Kirby said at his news briefing.
The US has not pledged military aid to Ukraine in the event of an invasion, but put more than 8,000 troops on standby for deployment to Europe should the security situation continue “deteriorating”, Mr Kirby said on Thursday.
Rhetoric shows no signs of cooling down
Thursday ended with both Russia and the US continuing to posture around the issue of Ukraine while the country’s government pleads for cooler heads to prevail.
State Department spokesman Ned Price confirmed that the US would take action to stop the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia invades, while the White House has continued all week to promise more damaging sanctions targeting Russian officials.
Moscow’s foreign ministry meanwhile continued to demand that Ukraine and other former members of the Soviet bloc be permanently excluded from Nato membership, which the US is not willing to do, and insisted that countries cease efforts to prepare for what many believe is an imminent Russian incursion onto Nato’s doorstep.
White House pushes back on characterisation of Zelensky call
A spokesperson for the White House pushed back on the assertion that President Joe Biden added new urgency to his warnings of Russian aggression on Thursday during his call with Volodymyr Zelesnky, despite the Ukrainian president’s office confirming the details of news reports on the call to journalists.
According to the White House, Mr Biden reiterated that a Russian invasion was possible in February, as he has supposedly been warning for months. The spokesperson did not address whether Mr Biden had said Kiev could be “sacked”, or that he had used the phrase “prepare for impact”.
“This is not true. President Biden said that there is a distinct possibility that the Russians could invade Ukraine in February. He has previously said this publicly & we have been warning about this for months. Reports of anything more or different than that are completely false,” tweeted Emily Horne, a spokeswoman for the National Security Council.
This is not true. President Biden said that there is a distinct possibility that the Russians could invade Ukraine in February. He has previously said this publicly & we have been warning about this for months. Reports of anything more or different than that are completely false. https://t.co/chkFOhwWHn— Emily Horne (@emilyhorne46) January 27, 2022
Ukraine disagrees with Biden assessment
BuzzFeed News reported on Thursday that sources in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the dire warning that Joe Biden issued to Mr Zelesnky about an imminent Russian invasion, but disagreed with his assessment of the situation.
Mr Zelensky’s call with Mr Biden on Thursday comes as the US issued a new threat to end Russia’s efforts to construct a natural gas pipeline to the European Union should an invasion occur.
My sources in Zelensky’s office say this is relatively accurate regarding what Biden said. But Zelensky disagreed with the US assessment. Sources also told me this week US has no definitive timeline for a Russian attack, and weather here now is too warm. FWIW… 33F. https://t.co/Z173vbBlWm— Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) January 27, 2022
US is asking China to persuade Russia against war, State Department says
A senior State Department official said on Thursday that the US was urging Chinese officials to use the influence they have in Moscow to urge Russia’s government against war with Ukraine.
"We are calling on Beijing to use its influence with Moscow to urge diplomacy, because if there is a conflict in the Ukraine it is not going to be good for China either," said Heather Nuland, the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs. "There will be a significant impact on the global economy. There will be a significant impact in the energy sphere."
She made the comments on Thursday at a State Department news briefing.
The United States called on China to use its influence with Russia to urge a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis https://t.co/EJUb4q7c4C pic.twitter.com/4W1rzWFloH— Reuters (@Reuters) January 27, 2022
