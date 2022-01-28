✕ Close Russia holds navy drills in Black Sea as tensions with Ukraine grow

The Kremlin has said that the US response to Russia’s demands it says will improve security in Europe have left “little ground for optimism” in resolving tensions over Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, however added that “there always are prospects for continuing a dialogue, it’s in the interests of both us and the Americans.”

Peskov said the Russian reaction would come soon.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the US announcement could lead to “the start of a serious talk on secondary issues,” but emphasised that “the document contains no positive response on the main issue.”

Kremlin officials will offer proposals to Putin, Lavrov concluded.

The incident comes at a time the tensions between Russia and Ukraine are simmering ahead of what the West says is a push for a potential takeover of more parts of Ukraine.

Russia has deployed tens of thousands of its troops along the border with Ukraine, even as president Vladimir Putin and his administration have underlined that they have no such plans of takeover.