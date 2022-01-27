Ukraine news - live: De-escalate immediately, Nato warns Russia as it responds to Putin’s security demands
Nato has sent a letter today to Moscow in response to Russia’s list of security demands, the Western alliance has confirmed.
Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have heightened ahead of what the West says is a potential takeover of more parts of Ukraine.
Russian president Vladimir Putin and his government have insisted they have no such plans, despite reports of tens of thousands of Russian troops deployed to the border with Ukraine.
Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels: “We call on Russia once again to immediately de-escalate the situation.
“Nato firmly believes that tensions and disagreements must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.”
He repeated his call for Moscow and Nato to reestablish their respective offices in Brussels and Moscow, and to make full use of military channels of communication to promote transparency and reduce risks.
John Sullivan, US ambassador in Moscow, hand-delivered two documents this evening – Washington and Nato’s responses to eight demands that Russia made last month – as reported by the Kommersant newspaper.
Some of the demands were for the US to commit to preventing Nato expanding to the east, and to remove its nuclear weapons from Europe.
‘Diplomacy should continue until the last moment'
Diplomacy should continue until the last moment in the tense Ukraine stand-off to allow both sides to pull back, the Archbishop of Canterbury has said, singling out Russia’s “completely unjustified threats”.
Stressing the need for mediation, the Most Rev Justin Welby warned that once war flared all control would be “completely lost” and the “casualties will be terrible”.
Speaking in Parliament, the head of the worldwide Anglican church also pressed the Government over provision being made to support fleeing refugees “should the worst come to the worst”.
His comments came amid mounting fears of an invasion by Russia, which has amassed 100,000 troops along the border with its former Soviet neighbour.
Addressing the Tory Lords leader Baroness Evans of Bowes Park following a statement on the Ukraine crisis, Mr Welby said: “Would she agree that mediation and diplomacy should be pursued until the last moment, seeking to find ways of giving both sides the opportunity to withdraw, particularly the Russians to withdraw from their completely unjustified threats?
“Because the one thing we can be sure of is once a war starts all control of the situation is completely lost, possibly for years, and the casualties will be terrible.”
Turkey urges Russia to resist aggression towards Ukraine
Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan said Russia would be unwise to launch a military conflict in Ukraine.
He added that Turkey would do what is necessary as a Nato member if his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin ordered such moves.
In an interview on broadcaster NTV, Erdogan said he had invited Putin to Turkey under a proposal to host Russia and Ukraine for talks on diplomacy and peace.
Erdogan said he expects Putin to respond to his invitation.
He added that there was a need for discussing some of Russia’s security concerns, while also explaining to Moscow that some of its demands are not plausible.
Russian and Ukrainian reps to meet again in two weeks
Another talk between Russia, Ukraine, France, and Germany will be held in two weeks’ time.
The discussion will focus on the parties’ interpretation of the Minsk accord agreed in 2014 and 2015.
The agreement had seen a ceasefire brokered between Russia and Ukraine.
Despite the uncertainty whether all parties were on the same page over the agreement, Russia and Ukraine agreed today in Paris to uphold the ceasefire that applies to the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.
Representatives from the four countries will again meet for talks, held under the so-called ‘Normandy format’, in Berlin in February.
Russia and Ukraine pledge to uphold ceasefire
Four countries – including Russia and Ukraine – have committed to uphold a previously-agreed ceasefire.
Advisors to the heads of the two countries, France, and Germany have reaffirmed their pledge to uphold the ceasefire brokered in the so-called Minsk accords – a joint statement says.
The four countries met for talks in Paris as tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated.
They said in the statement: “They support unconditional compliance with the ceasefire (...) regardless of differences on other issues related to the implementation of the Minsk agreements.”
Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France talk concludes
A talk held in Paris between diplomats from Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France has finished, according to two diplomatic sources – as reported by Reuters.
The four-way discussion aimed to come to a conclusion on how to end escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
The discussions, held under the so-called ‘Normandy format’, lasted more than eight hours.
The Normandy format talks involve the four countries, whose representatives met informally during the 2014 D-Day celebration in the French region, in an effort to resolve the war in eastern Ukraine.
Russia sending army to Belarus amid ‘increasing tensions’
Russia is deploying troops and weapons to Belarus, Nato has said.
The soldiers are in addition to the many tens of thousands reportedly already deployed to the border shared by Russia and Ukraine.
“Tensions are increasing,” Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels.
“We see more troops not only in and around Ukraine, but also now in Belarus where Russia is in the process of deploying thousands of troops, hundreds of aircraft, S-400 air defence systems and a lot of other very advanced capabilities,” he said.
Mr Stoltenberg added that these actions were taken under the excuse of military exercises.
NATO sends letter to Moscow about Russia’s demands
Nato has sent its written response to Russia’s security demands to Moscow today, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.
“We call on Russia once again to immediately de-escalate the situation.
“Nato firmly believes that tensions and disagreements must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy,” Mr Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels.
He repeated his call for Moscow and Nato to reestablish their respective offices in Brussels and Moscow, and to make full use of military channels of communication to promote transparency and reduce risks.
Reuters
UK ‘not in judgement’ of nations that don’t arm Ukraine
The UK has insisted that it is not judging countries who have chosen not to supply Ukraine with lethal weapons, defence secretary Ben Wallace said today during a visit to Berlin.
He was asked during a news conference alongside his German counterpart whether he felt Germany was doing enough to deter a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Mr Wallace said: “The advantage of being in Nato is there are 30 allies so we can all assist Ukraine in our own way.”
“Obviously the United Kingdom has taken a view that lethal aid of a tactical defensive nature is something that the Ukrainians need. But we’re not sitting in judgement over other countries.”
Germany has refused to provide arms to Ukraine amid the escalating tensions between Kiev – backed by Western nations – and Moscow, and instead offered 5,000 helmets to Ukranian troops.
Vitali Klischko, mayor of Kiev and former boxing world champion, blasted the offer of the helmets as “a joke”, adding whether Germany was going to send “pillows next”.
Allies involved in US response to Russia, says Blinken
Antony Blinken said allies and partners of the US were involved in drafting Washington’s written response to Russia’s demands.
He said the response included “comment, input and ideas from allies and partners.”
He confirmed that Joe Biden had a hand in its drafting and said “allies and partners were intimately involved as well, and we took on board many of the comments they had made and integrated them into the document.”
US made ‘no concessions’ to Russia’s demand on Ukraine, says Blinken
The US has made no concessions to Russia’s main demand that Ukraine be barred from joining Nato, Antony Blinken said.
In a briefing after the US delivered a document containing a written response to Russia’s security demands, the secretary of state said: “Without going into the specifics of the document I can tell you that it is what we said publicly for many weeks, and in a sense for many years.
“That we will uphold the principle of Nato's open-door. And that, as i have said repeatedly in recent weeks, a commitment that we are bound to.
“The document, as I have said, makes very clear some of the basic principles that we are standing by, committed to, and will uphold.”
This meant there had been no concession in the document, he said.
