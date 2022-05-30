✕ Close President Zelensky meets US officials

The Russian troops have lost two more colonels in the Ukraine war, including ‘best’ paratroop commander.

Overall, at least 40 Russian colonels have reportedly been killed in Ukraine, although the official number is thought to be greater.

Elsewhere, Russian attacks and shelling concentrated on Donbas over the weekend, killing at least three civilians and wounding two, officials said, adding that Moscow has made capturing the strategic city of Sievierodonetsk its top priority in the besieged region.

Incessant shelling kept the Ukrainian forces in the region on the defensive on Sunday and destroyed or damaged more than 60 buildings, including a power station and a community centre, Ukraine’s military said.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to address European Union leaders at an emergency summit later on Monday to push for new sanctions against Russia.