✕ Close Watch live as Nato secretary general holds news conference on Ukraine

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Vladimir Putin’s new targets in the Ukraine war are now “heat, water and electricity” as Russian troops further tore into Donetsk, Kherson and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Mr Putin has focused his “ire and his fire” on Ukraine’s civilians, the US secretary of state Antony Blinken said yesterday after a two-day Nato meeting.

"Heat, water, electricity ... These are president Putin’s new targets. He’s hitting them hard. This brutalisation of Ukraine‘s people is barbaric," the top US official said.

The war is raging fiercest in Ukraine’s east, where Russian troops have rained mortar, artillery and shells, signalling a renewed military offensive and forcing Kyiv to respond aggressively.

Donetsk region was the site of the heaviest fighting on Wednesday, where Russia has shelled several towns, including Bakhmut, nearby Soledar and Opytne, the Ukrainian military said last night.

Mr Putin’s soldiers have taken defensive positions and trained tank, mortar and artillery fire on Ukrainian positions and on the regional capital of Kherson, they said.