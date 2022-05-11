Ukraine news – live: Putin’s troops in Kharkiv pushed back by counter-attack
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said his troops have made gains pushing Russian troops out of four villages near Kharkiv.
The Ukrainian counter-attack near the northeastern city could signal a new phase of the conflict, making supply lines into Russia potentially vulnerable further crippling the Kremlin attack.
Foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba added to this, suggesting that Ukraine could go beyond forcing Russia back to areas it held before the invasion began 11 weeks ago.
“Now if we are strong enough on the military front, and we win the battle for Donbas, which will be crucial for the following dynamics of the war, of course the victory for us in this war will be the liberation of the rest of our territories,” Mr Kuleba said.
It comes as Ukraine said it will block the flow of some Russian gas to western Europe, suspending a key transit point in the country’s eastern region.
US ‘waging proxy war’ against Russia - Kremlin officials
Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev accused the United States on Wednesday of waging a proxy war against Russia after the House of Representatives approved a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine, and said the US economy would suffer.
Writing on the messenger app Telegram, Mr Medvedev said that the bill approved by the House on Tuesday was a bid to deal a serious defeat to our country and limit its economic development and political influence in the world.
Mr Medvedev said: “It won’t work. The printing press by which America is constantly increasing its already inflated government debt will break faster."
Also writing on Telegram, Russia's State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin accused Washington of using the aid package to "indebt" Ukraine and of appropriating the country's grain reserves in lieu of payment.
"Washington wants a Holodomor in Ukraine", he wrote, referring to the man-made 1930s famine that killed millions of Ukrainians.
Over 26,350 Russian troops killed - Ukraine Armed Forces
Russia has lost 26,350 troops since it invaded Ukraine on 24 February, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence said in its latest update.
Ukraine claims the total losses from Russia are:
- 1,187 tanks
- 2,856 armoured combat vehicles
- 528 artillery systems
- 185 multiple launch rocket systems
- eight air defence systems
- 199 aircraft
- 160 helicopters
- 290 unmanned aerial vehicles
EU sanction on Russian oil would ‘destroy Hungary’s economy,’ minister says
The European Union's proposal on oil sanctions against Russia would destroy the Hungarian economy and does not offer a solution to the huge problems it would create for Hungary, foreign minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.
Mr Szijjarto said in a video on his Facebook page that after talks conducted so far, the European Commission does not have a solution, so the only way to an agreement on an oil embargo would be if it applied to maritime oil shipments, and all shipments of Russian oil via pipelines would be fully exempted.
Ukraine making battlefield gains in Kharkiv
President Zelensky said on Tuesday that the military was gradually pushing Russian troops away from Kharkiv, while foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba voiced what appeared to be increasing confidence — and expanded goals, suggesting Ukraine could go beyond just forcing Russia back to areas it held before the invasion began 11 weeks ago.
Russian gas transit via Ukraine down to 72 mcm, Gazprom says
Russian gas producer Gazprom said it continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine with volumes on Wednesday seen at 72 million cubic metres (mcm), down from 95.8 mcm on Tuesday.
Gazprom did not say if that level was in line with requests from European clients.
Volumes have declined after nominations for Russian gas transit via Ukraine at the Sokhranovka entry point for May 11 fell to zero, data from Ukraine's gas pipeline operator, following Kyiv's warning of shutting down supplies via that route.
