Ukraine news – live: Zelensky says Putin’s troops now occupy 20% of country
President gives update in video address to Luxembourg’s parliament
Zelensky shuts down anchor’s suggestion that Trump would have stopped Russian invasion
Russia is currently occupying about 20 per cent of Ukraine’s territory, Volodymyr Zelensky told Luxembourg’s parliament in a video address on Thursday.
“We have to defend ourselves against almost the entire Russian army. All combat-ready Russian military formations are involved in this aggression,” the Ukrainian president said, adding that the front lines of battle stretched across more than 1,000 kilometres (620 miles).
Yesterday Mr Zelensky said Russia had forcibly abducted 200,000 Ukrainian children since the start of the war, including some from orphanages and those separated from their families.
“During the 98 days of the Russian invasion, 689 children were injured as a result of the occupiers’ attacks. And these are only those we know about. We do not yet have all the information from the territory that is currently occupied,” Mr Zelensky said last night in comments marking International Children’s Day.
“The purpose of this criminal policy is not just to steal people but to make those who are deported forget about Ukraine and unable to return,” he said.
Syria cannot be bargaining chip for Ukraine, US envoy to tell Moscow
The US ambassador to the United Nations said she plans to meet her Russian counterpart for likely contentious talks over aid deliveries into Syria from Turkey, but she will not let Moscow use the issue as a “bargaining chip” on Ukraine.
Linda Thomas-Greenfield has had few interactions with Russian UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia outside meetings of the 15-member UN Security council since Moscow invaded neighbouring Ukraine on 24 February.
“Since Ukraine we have not had any regular meetings, but it is my intention – when I return to New York – to meet with him on Syria,” she said while travelling back to the US from Turkey, where she visited the Syrian border to assess a long-running humanitarian aid operation.
The Security Council mandate allowing the cross-border deliveries is due to expire on 10 July. But Syrian ally Russia has signalled opposition to renewing the operation, arguing that it violates Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and that more help should be delivered from within the country.
A Security Council resolution needs nine votes in favour and no veto by Russia, China, the US, France or Britain to pass. In the past decade, the council has been divided on Syria – Russia has vetoed more than a dozen resolutions related to Syria and was backed by China for many of those votes.
Reuters
UK to send mid-range rockets to Ukraine despite Russian warning
Britain said it will send sophisticated medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine, in a move coordinated with the United States.
Ben Wallace, UK defence secretary, said Britain will send an unspecified number of M270 launchers, which can send precision-guided rockets up to 50 miles.
He said the decision was coordinated closely with a US decision to send Ukraine High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems. The two missile systems are similar, though the American one has wheels while the British one – also US-built – runs on tracks.
Britain says Ukrainian troops will be trained in the UK to use the equipment.
Ukraine has implored its Western allies to send longer-range missiles to help it counter Russian artillery assaults in the eastern Donbas region, the focus of Moscow’s offensive.
Moscow has warned the west against granting Ukraine the range to fire into Russian territory.
The US said Ukraine has promised not to launch the weapons into Russia. But Russia accused Washington of “pouring fuel on the fire” of the conflict.
China says it will work with Russia to promote ‘real democracy
China will work with Russia to promote “real democracy”, said a Chinese diplomat as the West continued to corner both nations over human-rights violations.
“China is willing to work together with Russia and the global community to promote real democracy based on nations’ own conditions,” Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi was quoted by Bloomberg as saying at a China-Russia thinktank summit on Wednesday.
Both administrations, known for being authoritative in nature, have been accused by critics of violating the human rights of their citizens.
In a veiled attack on the US, Mr Wang said “monopolising” the definition of democracy and human rights to influence other nations was a tactic “doomed to fail”.
‘China and Russia should continue to join hands with peace-loving countries’
Time is working against Russian economy, says German deputy leader
Germany’s vice chancellor said though Vladimir Putin continues to make money for now, the Russian economy is collapsing and “time is working against Russia.”
Robert Habeck, who is also Germany’s economy minister and responsible for energy, told the Bundestag today that “the income that Putin has obtained in recent months because of high prices hurts, and we can only be ashamed that we haven’t yet managed to reduce this dependence more significantly.”
Despite western sanctions targeting Russian exports and the country’s financial structure, the country still appears set to make more money that it did last year due to surging commodity prices. Bloomberg estimates Russia’s revenue from oil and gas, which accounted for around 40 per cent of total revenue last year, will be one-fifth higher this year than last.
But Mr Halbeck argued that while “Putin is still getting money, but he can hardly spend it any more” because of Western sanctions. He pointed to big drops in exports to Russia, including from Germany.
Mr Habeck said that “time is not working for Russia. It is working against Russia, it is working against the Russian economy.” He added that “no one wants to invest in Russia any more.”
New US sanctions target yachts and a cellist with Putin links
The US issued a raft of new sanctions aimed at punishing Russia for invading Ukraine, with targets including several yachts linked to Vladimir Putin, an oligarch who heads a major steel producer and a cellist said to act as a middleman for the Russian leader.
Washington’s Treasury Department today identified two vessels, the Russian-flagged Graceful and the Cayman islands-flagged Olympia as property in which Mr Putin has an interest.
It also identified two other yachts, Shellest and Nega, it said were used by Mr Putin and owned by a sanctioned Russian company.
Sergei Roldugin, a cellist and conductor already under European Union sanctions for his links to Mr Putin, was also added to the US list of sanctioned individuals. The Treasury said Mr Roldugin was “part of a system that manages President Putin’s offshore wealth.” The order froze Roldugin’s US assets and barred Americans from dealing with them.
The United States and other western countries have imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia‘s economy since the 24 February invasion, and Washington has pledged to take more measures as long as the war continues.
‘Unbelievable’: Turkey gives Lithuanian crowdfunders free drone for Ukraine
A Turkish defence contractor has agreed to donate the $6 million (£4.7m) armed unmanned drone that Lithuania was crowdfunding in support of Ukraine’s war against Russian invaders (Borzou Daragahi writes in Istanbul).
The donation of the Bayraktar TB2 drone is part of what appears to be a tightening of security and defence ties between Ankara and Vilnius ahead of a critical Nato summit in Madrid later this month.
“It is unbelievable but Turkey just agreed to give the Bayraktar that Lithuania gathered money for free!” Lithuania defence minister Arvydas Anusauskas wrote Thursday in a tweet sprinkled with capital letters, exclamation points and emojis.
The millions raised so far as part of a Lithuanian journalist’s campaign to buy the drone would be spent on buying precision missiles for the unmanned aerial vehicle and providing other support for Ukraine, he wrote.
Gift comes day after Lithuania and Turkey tighten military bonds
Russia ‘ready to let Ukraine exports leave’ – Interfax
Russia said it is ready to allow ships carrying grain to safely leave Ukraines ports in the Black Sea via “humanitarian corridors”, Interfax, an independent Russian news agency reported.
The Russian defence ministry also said the Kremlin would not use the humanitarian situation in Ukraine for the purposes of its “special military operation” in Ukraine, Interfax added.
Millions of tonnes of staple grains have been stuck in Ukraine, a key global exporter, due to a Russian blockade in the Black Sea.
The United Nations is trying to broker a deal to unblock Ukraine’s grain exports as food prices surge across the world.
Meanwhile, Turkey said it was in talks with Russia to establish a safe export corridor via Istanbul, with Moscow’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov set to visit Turkey on 8 June.
Ukraine’s first lady says ‘don’t get used to our pain'
As the war in Ukraine drags on, the country’s first lady has thanked the United States for its “enormous support” – but also warned Americans not to grow numb to the grim headlines.
“To the people of the United States, do not get used to this war,” Olena Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, told ABC News.
“Otherwise, we are risking a never-ending war, and this is not something we would like to have… Don’t get used to our pain.”
Ukraine fighting ‘exclusively defensive war’, says defence official
After Britain pledged to send mid-range weapons to Ukraine, questions have emerged about what Kyiv will do with its expanded attack radius.
At a press briefing, Ukraine’s deputy defence minister, Hanna Malyar, was asked whether the country promised its Western partners not to use weapons systems provided by them to hit targets in Russia.
“Ukraine is fighting an exclusively defensive war, and we always state this,” she replied.
The UK, US and Germany have all promised to send anti-aircraft and anti-artillery weapons with a range of around 50 miles – a signifigant step-up from the artillery supplies the allies began sending in April after Russia turned its focus in the war to the Donbas.
Moscow had warned western countries against sending any weapons that would enable Ukraine to fire over the Russian border from a long distance.
While the latest round of weapons aid flies in the face of this warning, the US made clear it did not plan to send longer-range weapons.
Ukraine files treason case against Putin ally
Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation has filed a treason case against pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk.
Mr Medvedchuk, one of Vladimir Putin’s allies in Ukraine, faces up to 15 years in jail if convicted of treason and violating the laws and customs of war, the agency said in a statement.
A pre-trial report says Mr Medvedchuk provided the leadership of Russia with assistance in carrying out subversive activities against Ukraine, including by collecting information about the location of military units.
The Ukrainian politician, who heads the Opposition Platform — For Life party, denies wrongdoing. He was detained in April, having escaped house arrest days after Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.
Mr Medvedchuk counts Mr Putin as a “personal friend” and godfather to his daughter.
