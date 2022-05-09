Grand celebrations are expected in Russia on Monday as the country marks its 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in second World War over Nazi Germany. Later in the day Moscow’s Red Square will see soldiers on tanks and military vehicles marching on with fighter jets zooming past in the sky even as its invasion of neighbour Ukraine continues.
Just a day earlier, Russia bombed a school in Luhansk region’s Bilohorivka village, killing 60 people, governor Serhiy Haidai said.
The school was sheltering 90 people at the time it was struck by a Russian bomb.
In rousing support from the West, Ukraine hosted a battery of foreign leaders including first lady Jill Biden, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, a German parliament head and the Norwegian foreign minister.
This was Ms Biden’s highest-profile US delegate to visit the country since Russia invaded the sovereign nation.
Famous rock band U2’s frontman Bono and his bandmate The Edge also backed Ukraine and performed a 40-minute concert in a metro station in Kyiv in a show of support.
At least two people were killed and another 60 trapped under rubble are feared dead after Russia bombed a school in Ukraine’s Luhansk region.
Luhansk governor Sehiy Gaidai said that close to 90 people are said to have been sheltering in the school when Vladimir Putin’s forces shelled the village of Bilohorivka on Saturday afternoon, causing a fire that engulfed the building.
About 30 people had been rescued from the smouldering debris, but it is thought that many remain trapped underneath it, the governor said.
Putin’s Russia ‘mirroring the fascism and tyranny’ of the Nazis - Ben Wallace
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said that the Vladimir Putin’s regime in Russia is “mirroring” the actions of the Nazis as Moscow prepares to stage a military parade to celebrate victory over Hitler’s fascists.
Mr Wallace will use a major speech to say that Mr Putin and his inner circle should share the same fate as the Nazis, who ended up defeated and facing the Nuremberg trials for their atrocities.
This comes shortly ahead of Mr Putin’s participation in Moscow to watch the Victory Day parade of military hardware, marking the defeat of the Nazis in 1945.
