Grand celebrations are expected in Russia on Monday as the country marks its 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in second World War over Nazi Germany. Later in the day Moscow’s Red Square will see soldiers on tanks and military vehicles marching on with fighter jets zooming past in the sky even as its invasion of neighbour Ukraine continues.

Just a day earlier, Russia bombed a school in Luhansk region’s Bilohorivka village, killing 60 people, governor Serhiy Haidai said.

The school was sheltering 90 people at the time it was struck by a Russian bomb.

In rousing support from the West, Ukraine hosted a battery of foreign leaders including first lady Jill Biden, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, a German parliament head and the Norwegian foreign minister.

This was Ms Biden’s highest-profile US delegate to visit the country since Russia invaded the sovereign nation.

Famous rock band U2’s frontman Bono and his bandmate The Edge also backed Ukraine and performed a 40-minute concert in a metro station in Kyiv in a show of support.