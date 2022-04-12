✕ Close Inside the Mariupol theatre where hundreds were killed by Russian shelling

The west is attempting to probe claims that Russia has used chemical weapons in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

Ukrainian officials said some people have shown symptoms of chemical poisoning, including respiratory failure. This comes after Russian troops reportedly deployed an unknown substance in the Black Sea port city.

Countries including Britain have warned the Kremlin that all options would be on the table if president Vladimir crossed this red line. “Any use of such weapons would be a callous escalation in this conflict and we will hold Putin and his regime to account,” British foreign secretary Liz Truss said.

Volodymyr Zelensky, who warned this week that Russia’s war against his country could enter a “new stage of terror”, urged western allies to deliver more weapons so his troops could lift the siege of Mariupol.

Meanwhile, Mr Putin is set to meet his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the western sanctions.