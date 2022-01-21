(AP)

Russia has bolstered its military deployment on the border with Ukraine in recent weeks with Moscow’s military power now consisting of 106,000 troops, according to western and Ukrainian officials.

Fears that Russian president Vladimir Putin will decide to invade eastern Ukraine have been growing as Moscow is attempting to build pressure on the US and West to promise that Kyiv will not join its Nato defensive alliance.

Russia has repeatedly dismissed the allegation by Kyiv that it would invade the country and denies a military build-up.

The US and UK on Thursday renewed warnings to Mr Putin against any attempt to invade Ukraine.

Speaking in Taunton, Boris Johnson offered support to the beleaguered ally, saying: “If Russia were to make any kind of incursion into Ukraine on any scale whatever I think that would be a disaster for not just for Russia, it would be a disaster for the world”.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to meet with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov in Geneva today with the goal of achieving a "diplomatic off-ramp" to ease tensions, according to State Department officials.