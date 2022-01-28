✕ Close Watch live as Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky speaks amid tensions with Russia

Responses from the US and NATO did not take into account Moscow’s security concerns, Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart during a phone call on Friday, but added Moscow is willing to keep discussions open.

“Attention was drawn to the fact that the US and NATO replies did not take into account Russia’s principal concerns,” the a statement issued by the Kremlin said.

Moscow’s concerns include avoiding NATO expansion, not deploying weapons near Russia’s borders and returning NATO “military capabilities and infrastructure” to how they were before a number of eastern Europe nations joined the alliance.

“The key question was ignored - how the United States and its allies intend to follow the principle of security integrity ... that no one should strengthen their security at the expense of another country’s security,” it said.

It comes as UK organisations have been warned to bolster their digital defences due to cyber incidents in Ukraine.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has said it is investigating the recent reports of “malicious cyber incidents in Ukraine”.