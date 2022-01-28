Ukraine news - live: Putin claims West ‘ignoring’ Russia’s security concerns as UK warns of cyber-warfare
Russia says it sees ‘little ground for optimism’ in US discussions
Watch live as Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky speaks amid tensions with Russia
Responses from the US and NATO did not take into account Moscow’s security concerns, Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart during a phone call on Friday, but added Moscow is willing to keep discussions open.
“Attention was drawn to the fact that the US and NATO replies did not take into account Russia’s principal concerns,” the a statement issued by the Kremlin said.
Moscow’s concerns include avoiding NATO expansion, not deploying weapons near Russia’s borders and returning NATO “military capabilities and infrastructure” to how they were before a number of eastern Europe nations joined the alliance.
“The key question was ignored - how the United States and its allies intend to follow the principle of security integrity ... that no one should strengthen their security at the expense of another country’s security,” it said.
It comes as UK organisations have been warned to bolster their digital defences due to cyber incidents in Ukraine.
The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has said it is investigating the recent reports of “malicious cyber incidents in Ukraine”.
Watch: President Volodymyr Zelensky compares Ukraine situation to movie Don’t Look Up
Lithuania in talks with Germany over increasing military presence, says President Nauseda
Lithuania and Germany are in talks to expand the latter’s military presence in the Baltic state, the Lithuanian President said on Friday, amid tensions between nearby Russia and Ukraine.
“We are talking about possibilities to expand, increase the German and the Enhanced Forward Presence forces in Lithuania, as we need to strengthen the eastern flank of NATO in light of the current events”, President Gitanas Nauseda said at the Siauliai air base.
“The more aggressive is Russian behaviour, the more allies will be in Lithuania,” he added.
A German Defence Ministry spokesperson said on Friday he was not aware of plans to increase German military plans in Lithuania.
“There are definitely contingent rotations coming up, but this would not lead to an increase. Of the reinforcement forces, it is not planned to send any to the battlegroup. I do not know anything to the contrary,” he told reporters in Berlin.
Liz Truss to visit Moscow in next two weeks, says Russia’s top diplomat
Liz Truss has “agreed a date” to visit Moscow within the next two weeks, Russia’s foreign minister has said.
The Foreign Secretary’s visit would be the first to the country since 2017, when Boris Johnson met with foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, and comes amid high tensions with Moscow over the threat to Ukraine.
The Times reported earlier this month that Ms Truss was planning the trip.
Now, according to Russian news agency Tass, Mr Lavrov said Ms Truss will visit in the next fortnight.
“We have already agreed on the date,” he is reported to have said.
“It’ll happen in the next two weeks.”
PA
Watch live as Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky speaks amid tensions with Russia
Putin says response from West ‘ignored’ Russia’s principal security concerns
Responses from the US and NATO did not take into account Moscow’s security concerns, Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart during a phone call on Friday, but added Moscow is willing to keep discussions open.
According to a statement issued by the Kremlin this afternoon, Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron he would examine the responses provided by Washington and NATO this week before making any decisions on further action.
“Attention was drawn to the fact that the US and NATO replies did not take into account Russia’s principal concerns,” the Kremlin said.
Moscow’s concerns include avoiding NATO expansion, not deploying weapons near Russia’s borders and returning NATO “military capabilities and infrastructure” to how they were before ex-Warsaw Pact nations in eastern Europe joined the alliance.
“The key question was ignored - how the United States and its allies intend to follow the principle of security integrity ... that no one should strengthen their security at the expense of another country’s security,” it said.
US and EU issue joint statement on protecting Ukraine’s energy security
The US and EU have said they are committed to ensuring energy security in Europe and in integrating Ukraine with the latter’s gas and electricity markets amid threat of invasion from Russia.
In a joint statement issued today, EU President Ursula von der Leyen and President Biden said they are working together toward “continued, sufficient, and timely supply of natural gas to the EU from diverse sources across the globe to avoid supply shocks, including those that could result from a further Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“The United States is already the largest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the EU. We are collaborating with governments and market operators on supply of additional volumes of natural gas to Europe from diverse sources across the globe.
“LNG in the short-term can enhance security of supply while we continue to enable the transition to net zero emissions. The European Commission will work for improved transparency and utilisation of LNG terminals in the EU.
They added: “We intend to work together, in close collaboration with EU Member States, on LNG supplies for security of supply and contingency planning. We will also exchange views on the role of storage in security of supply.”
Tory MP calls Boris Johnson a ‘lame duck’ PM as partygate diverts attention from Russia-Ukraine tensions
Veteran Tory MP Sir Roger Gale accused Boris Johnson of being a “lame duck” Prime Minister as Downing Street is investigated by police over allegations of lockdown-breaking parties in No 10.
Sir Roger told BBC Radio 4’s The World At One programme that the cost of living crisis and Russian aggression towards Ukraine require “full and undivided attention” of the UK Prime Minister.
“At the moment what we’ve got, not entirely now of his own making, is a lame duck Prime Minister that is soldiering on while all this indecision is surrounding him and frankly if I was Vladimir Putin I would be laughing all the way to the Lubyanka.
“I don’t think his position is sustainable, under most circumstances a Prime Minister who has misled the House from the despatch box would have resigned.
“He could soldier on but I don’t think it’s in the interest of the United Kingdom, and that’s what really matters.”
PA
West ‘ignored’ Russia’s security concerns, says Putin
Responses from the US and NATO did not take into account Moscow’s security concerns, Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart in a phone call this morning.
Updates to follow...
Premium: Germany has taken a cautious stance on Russia – and will be on the right side of history
Not for the first time, I find myself cheering for Germany – a bit quietly perhaps, not advertising it too much, but cheering nonetheless, writes foreign affairs columnist Mary Dejevsky.
This is because Germany – not quite alone, but almost – has opted out of what seems to me to be dangerous hysteria, driven by the United States and the UK over an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine.
German caution over Russia will put it on the right side of history | Mary Dejevsky
The new three-way German coalition has opted out of the dangerous hysteria about an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine, writes Mary Dejevsky
Ukraine-Russia crisis: Your questions on what is happening answered live by Kim Sengupta
Kim Sengupta, The Independent’s World Affairs Editor, covered the last Ukraine conflict and is reporting from there now.
He is now answering your questions live from Ukraine in our latest ‘Ask Me Anything’ event, which started at 1.30pm UK time.
All you have to do is register to submit your question in the comments section under the article here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies