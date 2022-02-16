Ukraine-Russia news – live: Biden warns war ‘very much possible’ as Putin seeks guarantee Kiev won’t join Nato
The US president threatens to ‘respond decisively’ if Russia attacks – but says there is room for diplomacy
US president Joe Biden has warned a Russian attack on Ukraine is still possible, and vowed to “respond decisively” if Moscow invades.
He said there was still plenty of room for diplomacy – but insisted the United States would “defend every inch of Nato territory with the full force of American power.”
Biden made a series of threats in his televised address on Tuesday evening, saying he hoped to deter Russian aggression.
But a peaceful path to resolving the crisis was still open, he stated.
The US has not yet verified Russia’s claim that troops are returning from Ukraine’s border.
Mr Biden cautioned they were still in a position to attack, and the US has called on Moscow to provide proof of deescalation.
But Vladimir Putin also wants assurances. Earlier, he called for a guarantee that Ukraine will not be allowed to join Nato.
It came as he expressed a willingness to discuss security measures with the West.
He did not want war in Europe, he said – but he was not satisfied with recent promises over Ukraine.
He said Moscow was ready to continue talks with Nato on security matters, but only “as a package” with the question of alliance membership for Russia’s neighbour.
How do Russia and Ukraine’s militaries compare?
A new infographic created for The Independent by statistics agency Statista shows the force of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s ground, air and naval forces compared with that of his Ukrainian counterpart.
You can take a look below.
How do Russia and Ukraine’s militaries compare?
New infographic shows Putin’s fleets far outweigh opponent’s in practically every area
Nato defence ministers meet as Putin says Russia is open to more Ukraine talks
Ben Wallace will meet with fellow Nato defence ministers in Brussels on Wednesday as efforts continue to avert a war in Ukraine.
The Defence Secretary will join Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin amid ongoing tensions in eastern Europe as the alliance considers its response to the 130,000 Russian troops massing at Ukraine’s borders.
The meeting comes after President Putin said on Tuesday that Russia did not want another war, and was open to further dialogue with the US and its Nato allies.
You can read the full story below.
Nato defence ministers meet as Putin says Russia is open to more Ukraine talks
The Defence Secretary will join Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin amid ongoing tensions in eastern Europe.
Biden: Russia has massed 150,000 troops on Ukraine border
Joe Biden said Russia has now massed 150,000 troops on the border with Ukraine.
Previous estimates put the number at about 100,000.
Reports that Russia had withdrawn some military units “would be good but we have not yet verified that,” the US president said in a televised address on Tuesday.
“Indeed, our analysts indicate that they remain very much in a threatening position,” he warned, citing “more than 150,000 troops encircling Ukraine and Belarus and along Ukraine’s border.”
Troop numbers on Ukraine border back to normal within weeks, says Russian ambassador to Ireland
The Russian Ambassador to Ireland has suggested troop numbers on the Ukraine border will be back to “normal” within three to four weeks.
In an interview with RTE, Yury Filatov said: “I certainly cannot give you any figures because I don’t have those figures. What I can tell our viewers is within maybe three to four weeks, the configuration of the forces in the western region of Russia will resume its normal standard posture.”
He was asked if troops could return to the border in the future.
“If there is a necessity to conduct exercises, they will. And nobody will teach us what to do or not to do on our own territory, let’s not forget that,” he said.
The ambassador would not say how many troops are set to be withdrawn.
It came as he described concern over tensions at the Ukrainian border as “a case of collective insanity”.
He said there had been a “deliberate attempt by the US and the allies to inflate tensions anew.”
You can read the full story here.
Russian Ambassador to Ireland says Ukraine invasion would be ‘insane’
The Russian Ambassador to Ireland says the idea his country will invade Ukraine is “insane”.
Russian Ambassador Yury Filatov rejected the suggestion that any invasion was or had been imminent.
He said: “We don’t have any political, military, economic or whatever other reason to do that. The whole idea is insane.”
You can read the full story below.
Russian Ambassador to Ireland says Ukraine invasion would be ‘insane’
Russian Ambassador Yury Filatov rejected the suggestion that any invasion was or had been imminent.
Biden threatens sanctions, export controls, and stop to Nord Stream 2
US president Joe Biden has said the US and its allies are prepared to levy “powerful sanctions and export controls” on Russia.
He said these would “put intense pressure” on Russia’s “largest and most significant financial institutions and key industries”.
He again stated that if Moscow decides to invade Ukraine, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany “will not happen”.
“These measures are ready to go soon, and — if Russia moves — will impose long term consequences that will undermine Russia’s ability to compete economically and strategically,” Mr Biden said.
Andrew Feinberg has the full story here.
Biden: US will 'defend every inch of Nato territory with the full force of American power’
US president Joe Biden says “the United States will defend every inch of Nato territory with the full force of American power.”
“An attack against one Nato country is an attack against all of us,” he said.
He warned again that if Russia invades Ukraine, the US “will rally the world to oppose its aggression”.
Biden accepts Putin’s offer to ‘continue the diplomacy’
US President Joe Biden said the US and its allies would “continue the diplomacy” with Russia but warned a renewed invasion of Ukraine is “still very much a possibility”.
He said the United States has not confirmed Russian claims that some military units deployed along the Ukrainian border have completed exercises and returned to their bases.
And he stressed US analysts believe Moscow has massed 150,000 troops along its Western frontier and can still mount an attack at short notice.
Andrew Feinberg has the full story below.
Biden says Russian attack on Ukraine ‘still very much a possibility’
Mr Biden warned Russia that invading Ukraine would be a ‘self-inflicted wound’
Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘still a possibility’ says Biden
Biden: ‘We are ready to respond decisively to a Russian attack'
US president Joe Biden says a Russian attack on Ukraine remains a possibility.
He says reports that some Russian forces have moved away from the Ukraine border have not yet been verified by the United States.
“We are ready to respond decisively to a Russian attack on Ukraine, which remains very much a possibility,” he said in his address.
