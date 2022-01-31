✕ Close Boris Johnson to visit Ukraine region amid rising tensions with Russia

Ukraine fears the worst in the current stand-off with Russia but its army is prepared for an invasion, a defence minister has said.

General Yulia Laputina said although “the situation is very serious now” Ukraine’s army has learned to cope with Russia through experience.

Thousands of volunteers have entered intense training for the Ukrainian military recently as Russia built-up troops at the border.

Gen Laputina said the volunteer force could play a vital role in the case of an invasion.

She said: “Even in the worst case scenario, if command and control is badly damaged, if logistics are badly damaged, [the volunteers] can be effective in protecting and liberating our territories.” This was the case in the 2014 invasion, she said.

Meanwhile, the UK is considering doubling the troops it will deploy to eastern Europe in a bid to bolster Nato’s response to the stand-off.

Boris Johnson said the offer of more troops would “send a clear message to the Kremlin” that the UK will “not tolerate their destabilising activity”, adding that an invasion would be a “tragedy”.