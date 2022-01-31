Ukraine news – live: Kiev fears the worst but army is ready to take on Russia, says defence minister
Volunteer forces of ‘great importance’ in case of invasion, says general
Ukraine fears the worst in the current stand-off with Russia but its army is prepared for an invasion, a defence minister has said.
General Yulia Laputina said although “the situation is very serious now” Ukraine’s army has learned to cope with Russia through experience.
Thousands of volunteers have entered intense training for the Ukrainian military recently as Russia built-up troops at the border.
Gen Laputina said the volunteer force could play a vital role in the case of an invasion.
She said: “Even in the worst case scenario, if command and control is badly damaged, if logistics are badly damaged, [the volunteers] can be effective in protecting and liberating our territories.” This was the case in the 2014 invasion, she said.
Meanwhile, the UK is considering doubling the troops it will deploy to eastern Europe in a bid to bolster Nato’s response to the stand-off.
Boris Johnson said the offer of more troops would “send a clear message to the Kremlin” that the UK will “not tolerate their destabilising activity”, adding that an invasion would be a “tragedy”.
US to grill Russia at UN Security Council meeting
The US said it will put Russia under pressure over Ukraine at the UN Security Council at an emergency meeting on Monday.
The American ambassador to the UN said the Security Council will press Russia hard on its massing of troops near Ukraine and fears that it plans to invade.
“Our voices are unified in calling for the Russians to explain themselves,” ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield said of the US and other council members on ABC's This Week programme.
“We're going into the room prepared to listen to them, but we're not going to be distracted by their propaganda.”
Any formal action by the Security Council is extremely unlikely, given Russia’s veto power and its ties with others on the council, including China.
But the US referral of Russia’s troop build-up to the UN’s most powerful body gives both sides a stage in their fight for global opinion.
A senior US official said on Friday that Russia’s threats against Ukraine “strike at the heart of the UN Charter and have grave implications for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” as well as the “safety and security” of member states.
They added: “This is precisely the type of situation the UN and the Security Council in particular, were created to address.”
Nato wants to ‘drag’ Ukraine into alliance, says Russian defence minister
Russia's foreign minister has claimed that Nato wants to “drag” Ukraine in and challenged the alliance’s claim to be solely about defence.
Appearing on Russian state television today, Sergei Lavrov said Nato “has already come close to Ukraine. They also want to drag this country there.”
“Although everyone understands that Ukraine is not ready and could make no contribution to strengthening Nato security.”
Mr Lavrov also underlined Russia's contention that Nato expansion was a threat because it has engaged in offensive actions outside its member countries.
He said: “It is difficult to call it defensive. Do not forget that they bombed Yugoslavia for almost three months, invaded Libya, violating the UN Security Council resolution, and how they behaved in Afghanistan.”
Canada to withdraw Ukraine embassy staff
Canada will temporarily withdraw non-essential Canadian employees and remaining dependents from its embassy in Ukraine, the foreign ministry has announced, amid an international stand-off over Russian troops massed on the country's borders.
“As we continue to closely monitor the situation, our highest priority remains the safety and security of Canadians. Our officials stand ready to provide consular assistance to Canadian citizens, as required,” the ministry said.
The embassy in Kyiv remains open, it said.
Canada said last week it will reinforce the embassy team with experts in security, conflict management, democratic reform and consular services.
“Together, they will increase our diplomatic capacity and allow us to continue to assess and respond to the evolving situation in support of Ukraine,” it said.
The US and UK began withdrawing staff from their Ukraine embassies earlier this week. The US has urged its citizens in Ukraine to leave the country.
US senators could agree on Russia sanctions bill this week
US senators are very close to reaching a deal on legislation to sanction Russia over its actions on Ukraine, including some measures that may take effect before any invasion, two leading senators have said.
Senators Bob Menendez and James Risch, the chair and top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said they hoped to move forward on the bill this week.
“I would describe it as that we are on the one-yard line,” Mr Menendez said on CNN's State of the Union, using an American football reference meaning very close to the goal.
There is strong bipartisan resolve to support Ukraine and to punish Russia if it invades Ukraine, Mr Menendez said. Asked if an agreement will be reached this week, he said, “I believe that we will get there.”
The Senate bill would target the most significant Russian banks and Russian sovereign debt, as well as provide more US military assistance to Ukraine.
Some of the sanctions in the bill could take place before any invasion because of what Russia has already done, Mr Menendez said, including cyber attacks on Ukraine, false flag operations and efforts to undermine the Ukrainian government internally.
Nato fears for Europe’s energy supply amid Ukraine stand-off
Nato is concerned that Europe’s dependency on Russia for gas supplies makes it vulnerable to retaliation over sanctions against Moscow that have been threatened in light of the current stand-off at the Ukrainian border.
Jens Stoltenberg, secretary-general of Nato, said Russia would pay a “high price” if it were to invade Ukraine.
But said he was concerned about retaliations against sanctions, such as cutting off gas supplies to Europe.
He told the BBC: “We are concerned about the energy situation in Europe because it demonstrates the vulnerability of being too dependent on one supplier of natural gas.
“That's the reason why Nato allies agree that we need to work and focus on diversification of supplies.”
He added that alternatives, such as liquid natural gas, were being looked at in the short term while the long-term goals were about “reducing the dependence on these types of energy sources to develop new and also more environmentally-friendly domestic energy sources.”.
General Yulia Laputina was on the frontline in 2014 and is now a government minister. She tells Kim Sengupta that Ukraine’s army - volunteers and all - is one of the ‘most experienced in the world’
Russia’s massing of an estimated 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine has brought increasingly strong warnings from the West that Moscow intends to invade. Russia in turn demands that NATO promise never to allow Ukraine to join the alliance, and to stop the deployment of NATO weapons near Russian borders and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe.
Boris Johnson too weakened by Partygate ‘time bomb’ to influence Ukraine crisis, ex-defence chief warns
A former defence chief says Boris Johnson is too weakened by the No 10 parties scandal to intervene in the Ukraine crisis, warning other leaders know he has “a time bomb under him”.
The prime minister has put himself at the forefront of efforts to deter Russia’s expected invasion – and is expected to speak to Vladimir Putin on Monday, ahead of visiting eastern Europe.
But he faces accusations that the trip is an attempt to distract from the Partygate controversy and it could yet be derailed by the publication of Sue Gray’s heavily-censored report.
Now General Richard Dannatt, a former chief of the general staff, has cast doubt on a “flawed” Mr Johnson’s ability to influence events, with Europe on the brink of its worst conflict since the Second World War.
Our deputy political editor Rob Merrick reports:
PM too weakened by Partygate ‘time bomb’ to act on Ukraine, ex-defence chief warns
‘He will travel to eastern Europe this week, but everyone will know that he’s a man with a time bomb sitting under him’
Boris Johnson urges Russia to avoid ‘reckless and catastrophic invasion’
