Ukraine news - live: US imposes sanctions on Russia as ‘invasion’ is ‘flagrant violation of international law’
US sanctions will be imposed on Russia’s VEB, military bank, elites and their families
Joe Biden has announced “full blocking sanctions” against Russia in response to actions in eastern Ukraine that he said amounted to a “flagrant violation of international law”.
The US president at a Washington DC press conference said part of the first tranche of sanctions would be in force as soon as tomorrow.
Mr Biden said: “We’re implementing full blocking sanctions on two large Russian financial institutions, the VEB [a Russian state development corporation] and their military bank [Promsvyazbank].”
“Comprehensive sanctions on Russia’s sovereign debt” means that “we’ve cut off Russia’s government from Western financing,” he added.
He said this means Russia “can no longer raise money from the West and cannot trade in its new debt on our markets or European markets either.”
Sanctions will also be imposed on “Russian elites and their family members” from Wednesday, he also announced.
The US will “continue to escalate sanctions if Russia continues to escalate” – Mr Biden vowed.
Earlier, the White House said a Russian invasion of Ukraine is already underway, after the Kremlin had ordered troops into two separatist-controlled regions in Ukraine.
Ukrainians flee their land: ‘Kiev is empty'
Clare Cannon learns of the cold, thawed life in Ukraine as she speaks to her friends and former colleagues in Kiev, currently in the grip of conflict.
Everyone’s leaving, the city has no traffic. All teachers — her former co-workers — have left. Some are planning to leave in this moment and settle in another western country.
“The city is empty,” my friend and former colleague Tamara, a 52-year-old Kyiv native, told me over FaceTime. “Now in Kyiv, no traffic. Not a lot of people.” She pushed her silver-rimmed glasses up her nose. “All teachers left Kyiv and Ukraine. All of them. Yeah.”
I first visited Ukraine in 2009 as a college senior. My friend Nicole pleaded with me to join her in teaching art classes at a Ukrainian orphanage in Simferopol. I reluctantly joined, and sulked the entire 14 hours to Crimea, as I had just been rejected from art school and wasn’t sure what else to do post-graduation.
‘Kyiv is empty’: The Ukrainians getting ready to leave — and the ones who have fled
Jessica just sold all her family’s belongings, left her dog with friends and relocated to California in her third trimester of pregnancy. She remarked that she’s ‘not surprised’ about what’s happening
Australia imposes first tranche of sanctions on Russia
Australia is the latest country to impose sanctions on Russia for its actions against Ukraine as prime minister Scott Morrison announced that the country will always “stand up to bullies”.
Mr Morrison said Australia will immediately begin rolling out sanctions on Russian individuals believed to be responsible for territorial moves against Ukraine.
“Australians always stand up to bullies, and we will be standing up to Russia, along with all of our partners. I expect subsequent tranches of sanctions, this is only the start of this process,” the Australian prime minister said.
By pressing these sanctions, Australia joins the rank of the United States, the European Union, Canada, Germany and Britain in response to Russia’s move to send in troops into separatist territories after labelling them as independent.
Psaki says ‘we won’t take advice’ from Putin-praiser Trump
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that Donald Trump is “not [someone] to take advice from” after he effusively praised Vladimir Putin.
Former US president Mr Trump went on a right-wing podcast to say that it was “genius” that the Russian president “declares a big portion of the Ukraine ... as independent.”
He added: “And he’s gonna go in and be a peacekeeper. That’s strongest peace force... We could use that on our southern border.”
Ms Psaki said: “As a matter of policy, we try not to take advice from anyone who praises President Putin and his military strategy, which I believe is what happened there.”
Trump calls Putin’s seizure of Ukrainian territory a ‘genius move’
Former president makes comments after weeks of tensions in Ukraine
Biden-Putin meeting ‘certainly’ off the table for now
A possible meeting between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin is “certainly” not currently an option, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.
“At this point it certainly is not in the plans,” she said, adding that a de-escalation of conflict with Ukraine would be needed for such a summit to take place.
Trudeau announces first set of economic sanctions on Russia
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has announced a first round of economic sanctions on Russia a day after Moscow recognised the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent.
The US, the EU, Germany and Britain also announced sanctions on Russian entities and individuals in fear of further moves towards invasion of Ukrainem which Moscow has denied for months.
Loud blast heard in separatist-held city of Donetsk - Reuters
A loud blast was heard in the center of the city of Donetsk, which is held by Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, in the early hours of Wednesday (local time) – a Reuters witness said.
The origin of the blast was unclear.
Vladimir Putin’s speech ‘deeply disturbing’ - Antony Blinken
Vladimir Putin’s speech recognising two separatist regions in Ukraine proved that he saw the country as “subordinate” to Russia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
He also said, after a meeting with Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba in Washington DC, that Mr Putin’s speech was “deeply disturbing”.
Meanwhile, Mr Blinken’s meeting with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov is not going ahead.
Mr Blinken said: “We will proceed in coordination with allies and partners based on Russia’s actions and the facts on the ground.
“But we will not allow Russia to claim the pretense of diplomacy. At the same time it accelerates it’s marched down the path of conflict and war.”
Trump slapped with ‘traitor’ label after his praise of Putin
Donald Trump has been accused of being a traitor after he showered Vladimir Putin with effusive praise over the Ukraine conflict.
The former US president used his appearance on a right-wing podcast as an opportunity to say the Russian president “is a genius”.
He also said onThe Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show: “Here’s a guy who’s very savvy... I know him very well. Very, very well.”
These comments, as one can imagine, provoked some strong reactions among people on social media.
Trump praises Putin’s ‘genius’ reasoning for Ukraine invasion
Donald Trump is back to give his two cents worth on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, by saying he admires “savvy” Vladimir Putin’s strategy in declaring a section of Ukraine “independent”.
The former US president said on right-wing podcast The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show: “I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, ‘This is genius.’
“Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine ... Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful ... I said, ‘How smart is that?’
“And he’s gonna go in and be a peacekeeper. That’s strongest peace force... We could use that on our southern border. That’s the strongest peace force I’ve ever seen. There were more army tanks than I’ve ever seen.
“They’re gonna keep peace all right. No, but think of it. Here’s a guy who’s very savvy... I know him very well. Very, very well.”
He adds: “By the way, this never would have happened with us. Had I been in office, not even thinkable. This would never have happened.
“But here’s a guy that says, you know, “I’m gonna declare a big portion of Ukraine independent,’ he used the word ‘independent,’ ‘and we’re gonna go out and we’re gonna go in and we’re gonna help keep peace.’ You gotta say that’s pretty savvy.
“And you know what the response was from Biden? There was no response. They didn’t have one for that. No, it’s very sad. Very sad.”
Watch: Tucker Carlson says Ukraine is not a democracy in latest pro-Russia rant
