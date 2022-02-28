Ukraine-Russia news live: Next 24 hours ‘crucial’, says Zelensky as Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert
Ukrainian delegation due to meet Russians ‘without precondition’ today on Belarus border
President Volodymyr Zelensky told Boris Johnson in a phone call on Sunday evening that the next 24 hours would a “crucial period” for Ukraine.
The British prime minister promised Mr Zelensky he will do “all he could” to ensure further military aid reaches Ukrainian forces, who were involved in further heavy fighting at the weekend.
Just hours earlier, Vladimir Putin placed Russia’s nuclear deterrence forces on high alert, citing aggressive statements by Nato leaders and economic sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
The aggressive move comes as a Ukrainian delegation is due to meet the Russians “without precondition” on Monday on the border with Belarus, although Mr Zelensky has indicated he sees little prospect of any meaningful dialogue.
Meanwhile, the EU announced on Sunday that they would close their airspace to Russian planes, fund arms supplies to Ukraine and ban pro-Kremlin media.
The bloc also said it was ready to supply combat jets to the Ukrainian armed forces, the head of European diplomacy Josep Borell said.
Europe, Canada close skies to Russian aircraft
Europe and Canada are the latest countries to close their airspace to Russian aircraft in opposition to Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
The EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the Union has decided to seal off its airspace to traffic coming in from Russia, shortly after Russian airline Aeroflot moved to cancel all its flights to European locations.
Transport Canada said it is reviewing the violation of its airspace by a Russian aircraft. “We are aware that Aeroflot flight 111 violated the prohibition put in place earlier today on Russian flights using Canadian airspace. We are launching a review of the conduct of Aeroflot and the independent air navigation service provider, NAVCAN,” it said.
Europe and Canada could soon be joined by the US, which is planning similar action.
In the meantime, the US administration has asked its citizens to leave Russia immediately on commercial flights, as several airlines are cancelling their flights with tightening airspace excluding Russian traffic.
Ukraine radioactive waste site hit, says UN
Missiles have hit a radioactive waste disposal site in Kyiv, the United Nations’s nuclear watchdog said.
However, there are no reports of damage to the buildings or indications of a release of radioactive material.
Ukrainian authorities informed the office of International Atomic Energy Agency director general Rafael Grossi about the overnight Russian strike.
Mr Grossi said his agency expects to receive the results of on-site radioactive monitoring soon.
This comes a day after an electrical transformer at a similar disposal facility in Kharkiv was damaged.
The two incidents highlight a “very real risk”, even though these facilities house low-level radioactive materials such as waste from hospitals and industry.
There could be “potentially severe consequences for human health and the environment” if the sites are damaged, he said.
Blasts rock Ukraine’s Kyiv, Kharkiv
Ukrainian officials say Kyiv and Kharkiv were both rocked by explosions on Monday morning.
Prior to that, Kyiv had been quiet for a few hours, the officials from the state service of special communications and information protection said in a brief statement shared on Telegram.
A residential building was also on fire after it was hit by a missile in northern Ukraine’s Chernihiv, officials from the state service said in a separate statement.
Missiles rained on the northern city of Zhytomyr overnight as Russian troops tried advancing in Ukraine on the fifth day of the invasion, the Ukrainian ground forces command said on Facebook.
Ukraine tennis star Sergiy Stakhovsky enlists in country’s military reserve
Ukrainian tennis star Sergiy Stakhovsky has enlisted in his country’s military reserve as Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the country continues.
Stakhovsky, 36, said he was going to fight for his country despite lack of military experience, according to Reuters.
The athlete said he has “experience with a gun privately.”
“Of course I would fight, it’s the only reason I’m trying to get back,”said Stakhovsky.
“My dad and brother are surgeons, they are stressed out, but I speak to them frequently — they sleep in the basement.”
Tokyo working on anti-Russian Swift measures
Japan is working with western nations to block Russia from Swift international payments systems and is moving to make the measures effective, Japanese chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday.
Tokyo was asked to join the alliance of western nations eliminating Russia from the global payments system to increase the pressure on Vladimir Putin and corner him into ending the invasion on Ukraine.
Japan will continue to cooperate with other nations, including the G7 nations, Mr Matsuno said.
The chief cabinet secretary, however, did not comment on any possible Japanese sanctions on the Russian central bank.
Biden to discuss Ukraine invasion with allies today
US president Joe Biden is set to hold a call with all allies and partners to discuss Russia’s invasion and ongoing attack on Ukraine this morning at 11.15am ET (4.15pm GMT), the White House said.
Mr Biden and his allies will coordinate a united response, the White House said.
Ukraine belongs in the EU and bloc wants to add it, says Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine belongs in the EU and the bloc wants to add it as a member, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
“We have a process with Ukraine that is, for example, integrating the Ukrainian market into the single market,” Ms von der Leyen said in a Sunday interview with Euronews.
“We have very close cooperation on the energy grid, for example. So many topics where we work very closely together and indeed over time, they belong to us. They are one of us and we want them in.”
Belarus 'could send in troops on Monday'
Belarus is ready to send troops into Ukraine to back the Russian invasion as early as today, a US official has said.
Belarus has actively aided Russia by providing a launchpad for missile and artillery firing and the stationing of Russian troops in the former Soviet territory, and has also approved a new constitutional move which rejects its non-nuclear status.
US citizens should consider leaving Russia immediately as an increasing number of airlines cancel flights in and out of the country, the State Department has warned.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed on Sunday that the European Union is also shutting down EU airspace to Russia.
More details below.
US citizens told to consider immediately leaving Russia
State Department asks Americans to have ‘contingency plan that does not rely on US government assistance’
Hugh Bonneville salutes Ukraine’s Paddington Bear actor - Volodymyr Zelenksy
Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville took to Twitter to salute Ukraine’s Paddington Bear actor - Volodymyr Zelenksy.
“Until today I had no idea who provided the voice of (Paddington Bear) in Ukraine. Speaking for myself, thank you, President Zelenskiy,” he tweeted.
