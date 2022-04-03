✕ Close Pope blasts Vladimir Putin for launching 'savage' war

As Ukraine claimed to have seized back control of all areas around Kyiv, the Russian retreat is alleged to have revealed evidence of atrocities committed against civilians.

In Bucha, one of 30 towns and villages said to have been retaken, the mayor said some 280 victims were in mass graves, while journalists reported seeing bodies still lying in the streets.

With Russia regrouping for attacks further east, missile strikes were heard in the key southern port city of Odesa on Sunday morning, with a regional official saying “critical infrastructure facilities” were hit.

It comes after the Kremlin earlier vowed to target UK weapons shipped across the Ukrainian border, after a Russian helicopter was reportedly shot down using a British-made missile.

Speaking about Britain’s supply of weapons to the Ukrainian army, Moscow’s ambassador in London, Andrey Kelin, claimed such deliveries make the conflict “even bloodier”.

“Naturally, our armed forces will view them as a legitimate target if those supplies get through the Ukrainian border,” he told the state-run Tass news agency.