Boris Johnson will seek to “ramp up deterrence to avoid bloodshed” between Moscow and Ukraine with a visit to the region next week and a phone call to president Vladimir Putin, in which he will “reiterate the need for Russia to step back and engage diplomatically”.

With US sources claiming Russia has amassed blood supplies – alongside more than 100,000 troops – near Ukraine’s border, top US general Mark Milley said Moscow’s deployment was larger than anything in scale and scope since the Cold War.

While Mr Milley warned a Russian invasion would have “horrific” consequences and would result in “a significant amount of casualties”, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has criticised the West’s “panic”, claiming it is destabilising the economy.

Echoing his comments to Joe Biden, in which he questioned how “imminent” an attack might actually be, Mr Zelensky told foreign reporters: “I’m the president of Ukraine, I’m based here and I think I know the details deeper than any other president.”