Ukraine crisis – live: US tells diplomats’ families to leave as fears mount over gas supply if Russia invades
Russia begins moving troops, equipment and fighter jets into Ukraine’s neighbouring country Belarus for military exercises
The US has ordered the family members of its embassy staff in Ukraine to leave the country, citing the “increased threats of significant Russian military action”.
American diplomats are also allowed to leave the country if they want to, although they are not yet being ordered to do so. Non-essential embassy staff and US citizens have been urged to leave, and a state department official told AFP that if there was an invasion the US government “will not be in a position to evacuate US citizens”.
The UK has also begun to withdraw some embassy staff and family members from Kiev in “response to growing threat from Russia”.
The announcement comes as UK ministers hold top-level discussions about how a potential Russian invasion would affect gas and petrol prices in Europe.
Senior government officials have warned that Russia could “weaponise” its natural resources by restricting supplies of gas to the continent, The Times reported.
Although Britain doesn’t import significant amounts of Russian gas, any restriction in supply to Europe could expose the UK to record-breaking wholesale prices.
UK Foreign Office withdraws embassy staff from Kiev over Russia fears
Some staff at the UK embassy in Kiev, and their family members, are being withdrawn from the country in response to the “growing threat from Russia”, the Foreign Office has said.
A short update on the Foreign Office website, uploaded on Monday, said: “Some Embassy staff and dependants are being withdrawn from Kyiv in response to growing threat from Russia. The British Embassy remains open and will continue to carry out essential work”.
The FCDO advises against all travel to the regions of Donetsk oblast, Luhansk oblast and Crimea. They also advise against all but essential travel to the rest of the country.
US orders families of embassy staff to leave Ukraine as fears of war with Russia mount
The State Department on Sunday ordered the families of all American personnel at the US Embassy in Ukraine to leave the country amid heightened fears of a Russian invasion.
