New shipment of Russian military equipment arrives in Belarus amid Ukraine tensions

The US embassy in Ukraine has urged all Americans in the country to leave.

It said in a statement that US citizens should consider departing as the security situation in the country was “unpredictable due to the increased threat of Russian military action”.

The security situation in Ukraine “can deteriorate with little notice”, the embassy said on its website.

It comes after the UK and US warned that they could both sanction Russian president Vladimir Putin personally, after Joe Biden suggested this could be an option in the case of an invasion of Ukraine.

UK foreign secretary Liz Truss told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We have ruled nothing out in terms of sanctions, and in fact we’ll be legislating to toughen up our sanctions regime and make sure we are fully able to hit both individuals and companies and banks in Russia in the event of an incursion.”

It comes as Russia held military drills and deployed more forces and fighter jets to Belarus for exercises next month as officials prepared to sit down for four-way talks in Paris on the conflict in east Ukraine.