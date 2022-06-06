✕ Close Zelensky shuts down anchor’s suggestion that Trump would have stopped Russian invasion

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov had to cancel his visit to Serbia after three of its neighbours – Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro – refused access to their airspace in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Lavrov’s visit to Serbia was slated for 6-7 June.

Meanwhile, Russia on Sunday attacked Ukrainian capital Kyiv for the first time in months, and Vladimir Putin warned western nations against sending long-range artillery to Ukraine.

“All this fuss around additional deliveries of weapons, in my opinion, has only one goal: to drag out the armed conflict as much as possible,” Mr Putin said.

His remarks came a day after the US vowed military support of $700m to Ukraine, including four precision-guided, medium-range rocket systems, as well as helicopters, Javelin anti-tank systems, radars, tactical vehicles and more.