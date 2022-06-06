Ukraine news – live: Russia’s Lavrov forced to cancel Serbia trip due to flight bans
Impact of European sanctions felt by one of Putin’s most senior officials
Zelensky shuts down anchor’s suggestion that Trump would have stopped Russian invasion
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov had to cancel his visit to Serbia after three of its neighbours – Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro – refused access to their airspace in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Mr Lavrov’s visit to Serbia was slated for 6-7 June.
Meanwhile, Russia on Sunday attacked Ukrainian capital Kyiv for the first time in months, and Vladimir Putin warned western nations against sending long-range artillery to Ukraine.
“All this fuss around additional deliveries of weapons, in my opinion, has only one goal: to drag out the armed conflict as much as possible,” Mr Putin said.
His remarks came a day after the US vowed military support of $700m to Ukraine, including four precision-guided, medium-range rocket systems, as well as helicopters, Javelin anti-tank systems, radars, tactical vehicles and more.
Russian foreign minister's visit to Serbia cancelled
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov was forced to cancel his visit to Serbia after three of its neighbours sealed off their airspace to the top Moscow leader.
The three nations that denied access to Russian aircraft carrying Moscow’s top diplomat to Belgrade include Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro.
Mr Lavrov’s visit to Serbia was slated for 6 June and 7 June, but the Russian foreign ministry confirmed that it has now been cancelled.
A close Russian ally, Serbia has not severed its ties or enforced any sanctions in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
UK to send long-range missiles to Ukraine after Russia hits Kyiv
Defence secretary Ben Wallace has announced that the UK will dispatch its first long-range missiles to Ukraine for the first time since April ater Russia struck capital Kyiv on Sunday.
An unspecified number of M270 launchers, which can fire precision-guided rockets up to 50 miles – a longer range than any missile technology currently in use in the war – will be sent o Kyiv, Mr Wallace said.
“The UK stands with Ukraine in this fight and is taking a leading role in supplying its heroic troops with the vital weapons they need to defend their country from unprovoked invasion,” Mr Wallace said in a statement released by the British defence ministry.
Read the full story here:
Britain to send long-range missiles to Ukraine after Russia hits Kyiv
The weaponry has a longer range than any missile technology currently in use in the war.
Russian ministry website hacked with ‘Glory to Ukraine’ message
The Russian ministry of construction, housing and utilities appeared to have been hacked on Sunday as a web search for the ministry showed a message reading “Glory to Ukraine” in Ukrainian.
A ministry representative said the site was down and users’ personal data was protected, reported Russian state news agency RIA late on Sunday.
Zelensky meets war-hit families from Mariupol: ‘Most without men’
Volodymyr Zelensky has visited the families who fled the battered port city Mariupol, still reeling from the aftermath of the Russian siege that eventually captured the city.
“Met with Mariupol residents, who managed to leave the city alive and with children. Here they were met by [the people of] Khortytsia, humanely and warmly. Conditions - I saw - are temporary, but not bad. Understood their difficult questions. I think we will solve them,” Mr Zelensky said in a statement.
He added that each family in the territory has its own story. “Most were without men. Someone’s husband went to war, someone’s is in captivity, someone’s, unfortunately, died. A tragedy. No home, no loved one. But we must live for the children. True heroes – they are among us.”
Volodymyr Zelensky visits Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut and Lysychansk
Volodymyr Zelensky visited the command posts and frontline positions of Ukrainian troops in separatist territories of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region and Lysychansk in the Luhansk region, the Ukrainian president’s office said in a statement early on Monday.
Mr Zelensky took an update on the operational situation in these two territories at the front, the statement said, adding that he was also informed on the logistics of Ukrainian defenders.
“Volodymyr Zelensky also talked to the military and presented them with state awards and valuable gifts,” the presidential office said.
ICYMI: Ukraine condemns Emmanuel Macron’s ‘don’t humiliate Russia’ comments
Kyiv has dismissed Emmanuel Macron‘s call not to “humiliate” Russia for the sake of diplomacy, and said that there was no point returning to the negotiating table until Moscow’s forces were pushed back as far as possible.
France’s president said on Saturday that it was vital that Russia was not humiliated so that when the fighting stops in Ukraine, a diplomatic solution can be reached.
Speaking to regional reporters, Macron also said he believed Paris would play key role in brokering peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv come the conclusion of the fierce conflict.
Emily Atkinson reports.
Ukraine condemns Emmanuel Macron’s ‘don’t humiliate Russia’ comments
Macron also believes Paris will play key role in brokering peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv
ICYMI: Ukraine plans to restart football leagues from August
Ukraine is set to resume competitive football in the country this August, following president Volodymyr Zelensky’s approval, even as the Russian invasion of the eastern European country surpassed 100 days.
Andriy Pavelko, the president of Ukraine’s football federation, recently revealed details of his discussions with Mr Zelensky and the heads of FIFA and UEFA about kicking off men’s and women’s matches in the country in a safe manner.
“I spoke with our president about how important football is to distract,” Mr Pavelko told the Associated Press, while surrounded by Ukraine jerseys and a tactics board in the team meeting room in Cardiff.
Ukraine plans to restart football leagues from August
‘We spoke about how it would be possible that football could help us to think about the future,’ president of Ukraine’s football federation Andriy Pavelko said of his conversation with president Zelensky
IYCMI: Inside Chernobyl nuclear plant devastated by Russian troops as $135m of equipment destroyed
These images show the damage done to the Chernobyl nuclear plant after Russian forces seized the plant in the early days of the Ukraine war.
The site of one of the world’s worst nuclear disasters was swiftly taken by Vladimir Putin’s troops at the start of the invasion of Ukraine in February.
Russian troops occupied the site – which has a 19-mile exclusion zone – for five weeks and now for the first time photographers have had access to the abandoned plant and documented the trail of destruction left by soldiers.
Inside Chernobyl nuclear plant devastated by Russians as $135m of equipment destroyed
Chernobyl is the site of one of the world’s worst nuclear disasters
As Ukraine loses troops, how long can it keep up the fight?
As soon as they had finished burying a veteran colonel killed by Russian shelling, the cemetery workers readied the next hole. Inevitably, given how quickly death is felling Ukrainian troops on the front lines, the empty grave won’t stay that way for long.
Col. Oleksandr Makhachek left behind a widow, Elena, and their daughters Olena and Myroslava-Oleksandra. In the first 100 days of war, his grave was the 40th that the diggers have dug in the military cemetery in Zhytomyr, 90 miles (140 kilometers) west of the capital, Kyiv.
He was killed May 30 in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine where the fighting is raging. Nearby, the burial notice on the also freshly dug grave of Viacheslav Dvornitskyi says he died May 27. Other graves also showed soldiers killed within days of each other — on May 10, 9th, 7th and 5th. And this is just one cemetery, in just one of Ukraine’s cities, towns and villages laying soldiers to rest.
As Ukraine loses troops, how long can it keep up the fight?
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine is now losing 60 to 100 soldiers each day in combat
American spy agencies review their misses on Ukraine, Russia
The question was posed in a private briefing to U.S. intelligence officials weeks before Russia launched its invasion in late February: Was Ukraine’s leader, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, made in the mold of Britain’s Winston Churchill or Afghanistan’s Ashraf Ghani?
In other words, would Zelenskyy lead a historic resistance or flee while his government collapsed?
Ultimately, U.S. intelligence agencies underestimated Zelenskyy and Ukraine while overestimating Russia and its president, even as they accurately predicted Vladimir Putin would order an invasion.
American spy agencies review their misses on Ukraine, Russia
U.S. intelligence agencies have begun a review of how they judge the will and ability of foreign governments to fight
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies