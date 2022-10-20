✕ Close Putin announces martial law in annexed Ukrainian territories

Russia has declared it will continue to strike Ukraine’s power, water and other vital infrastructure as a cold and brutal winter approaches for the war-torn nation.

In response, Ukrainians have been urged to limit their electricity use for the first time to allow energy companies to repair power facilities which have been battered in the last week.

One energy official said 40 per cent of Ukraine’s electric power system has been damaged.

The president’s office told Ukrainians late on Wednesday that they should minimise their use of electricity from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday and prepare for temporary blackouts if this was not done.

Major cities such as the capital Kyiv and Kharkiv in the northeast announced curbs on the use of electric-powered public transport such as trolleybuses and reduced the frequency of trains on the metro.

President Volodymyr Zelensky encouraged Ukrainians to restrict their electricity by asking: “Without electricity or without them?” The official Ukraine Twitter account promptly replied: “Without them! Let’s bring our victory closer together.”