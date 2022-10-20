Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin to step up power plant attacks amid blackout fears
Energy companies begin repairing damaged power facilities
Russia has declared it will continue to strike Ukraine’s power, water and other vital infrastructure as a cold and brutal winter approaches for the war-torn nation.
In response, Ukrainians have been urged to limit their electricity use for the first time to allow energy companies to repair power facilities which have been battered in the last week.
One energy official said 40 per cent of Ukraine’s electric power system has been damaged.
The president’s office told Ukrainians late on Wednesday that they should minimise their use of electricity from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday and prepare for temporary blackouts if this was not done.
Major cities such as the capital Kyiv and Kharkiv in the northeast announced curbs on the use of electric-powered public transport such as trolleybuses and reduced the frequency of trains on the metro.
President Volodymyr Zelensky encouraged Ukrainians to restrict their electricity by asking: “Without electricity or without them?” The official Ukraine Twitter account promptly replied: “Without them! Let’s bring our victory closer together.”
Russia says U.S. 'blackmail' over fertilizer exports threatens global food security
Russia‘s foreign ministry said on Thursday that Moscow was ready to boost exports of food and fertilizers to help avert a global food crisis, but was being blocked from doing so by the United States.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Washington was “blackmailing” and “persecuting” those that try to trade with Russia and was therefore compromising global food security.
The U.S. has not directly targeted Russian agricultural exports, but sanctions on Russia‘s shipping, insurance, logistics and payments infrastructure are thwarting Russia‘s ability to export crucial fertilizers and chemicals, Moscow says.
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders
Russia‘s air force held scheduled patrol flights at the borders of its ally Belarus on Thursday, Minsk said, as concerns remain that it could take a more active role in the Ukraine war.
Russia has deployed an enhanced task force of 9,000 troops and hundreds of pieces of military hardware to its neighbour after President Alexander Lukashenko said last week Belarus was at threat of attack from Ukraine.
“Right now, the Russian aviation component of the regional troop grouping is carrying out a scheduled patrol of the air borders of the Union State,” Belarus’ defence ministry said in a statement. The “Union State” is the name of a borderless customs-free zone between Russia and Belarus.
Russia used Belarus as a staging post for its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, deploying troops and equipment from there for its failed offensive on Kyiv in the early days of the war.
Belarus shares a 675-mile (1,085-kilometre) border with Ukraine and is less than 60 miles (100 kilometres) from the Ukrainian capital at its closest point.
While Lukashenko has repeatedly claimed Belarus is at risk of attack by Kyiv, he has so far not sent forces to fight alongside Russia, despite Ukrainian and Western concerns it may.
Ukraine denies it is a threat to Belarus.
Ukraine curbs power use as Russia continues all-out assault on energy infrastructure
Ukraine has begun restricting electricity use following a devasatating series of attacks by Russian on its power facilities.
Government officials and grid operator Ukrenergo said power supplies will be curb usage between 7am and 11pm, and temporary blackouts were possible. The restriction is limited - for now - to Thursday but could be extended.
The announcement came after Moscow accelerated its attacks on “critical infrastructure” in Ukraine, targeting the country’s power and water supplies.
Ukraine says it seeks 20 per cent cut in energy use
Ukraine‘s energy minister said on Thursday the government was seeking a 20 per cent reduction in energy use and that Ukrainians had responded to an appeal to limit their use of power.
The minister, Herman Halushchenko, said on Ukrainian television that Russia had launched more than 300 air strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities since Oct. 10.
“We see a drop in consumption,” he said. “We see a voluntary decrease. But when it is not enough, we are forced to bring in forced shutdowns.”
Ukraine faces large-scale power outages as Russia targets energy infrastructure
Ukrainians faced their first large-scale nationwide disruptions to electricity on Thursday as officials sought to restrict supply to allow energy companies to repair power facilities that have been pounded by Russian air strikes.
The president’s office told Ukrainians late on Wednesday that they should minimise their use of electricity from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and prepare for temporary blackouts if this was not done.
There was no schedule announced for outages but major cities such as the capital Kyiv and Kharkiv in the northeast announced curbs on the use of electric-powered public transport such as trolleybuses and reduced the frequency of trains on the metro.
DTEK, a major electricity supplier in Kyiv, told consumers it would do its best to make sure outages did not last longer than four hours.
The whole northeast region of Sumy which borders Russia said it would go the entire day - from 0700 to 2300 local time - without water, electric transport or street lighting.
“We need time to restore power plants, we need respite from our consumers,” Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, head of grid operator Ukrenergo, told Ukrainians during wartime television programming early on Thursday.
One of the facilities that was hit was a major, coal-fired thermal power station in the city of Burshtyn in western Ukraine.
“Unfortunately there is destruction, and it is quite serious,” Svitlana Onyshchuk, Ivano-Frankivsk’s governor, said on Ukrainian television, speaking about that strike.
Nato allies would act if Sweden, Finland come under pressure, Stoltenberg says
Nato allies will act if Sweden or Finland come under pressure from Russia or another adversary before they become full members of the alliance, Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.
“It is inconceivable that allies would not act should Sweden and Finland come under any form of pressure,” Stoltenberg said at a news conference with Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson.
Ukraine's Burshtyn power plant seriously damaged - regional governor
A Russian air strike that hit a major thermal power station in the city of Burshtyn in western Ukraine on Wednesday has caused “quite serious” damage, the region’s governor said on Thursday.
“Unfortunately there is destruction, and it is quite serious,” Svitlana Onyshchuk, Ivano-Frankivsk’s governor, said on Ukrainian television.
Losses of Russia’s army, according to Ukraine
Ukraine’s ministry of foreign affairs posted a tweet listing estimated losses of the Russian armed forces since the start of the war in February.
The ministry estimates that 66,650 Russian soldiers have so far been killed.
Moscow steps up attacks on Ukraine’s power and water infrastructure
Russia has declared its intention to increase its targeting of Ukraine’s power, water and other vital infrastructure in the latest phase of the nearly eight-month-old war.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Moscow’s forces have destroyed 30% of the country’s power stations since October 10.
But Ukrainians are vowing to stand firm despite the attacks that threaten cuts in electricity, water and heat.
Many people in the country have stockpiled torches, candles and firewood, and also stored canned and preserved vegetables as well as bottled water and warm clothes.
One Ukrainian energy official said on Wednesday that 40% of the country’s electric power system had been severely damaged.
The attacks have come at a critical time, with winter approaching. Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said that Thursday marks the start of the heating season for Kyiv, which like most urban centres in Ukraine and even Russia uses a Soviet-era central system controlled by the city that provides heat for apartment buildings and businesses.
Following a meeting between Mr Zelensky, government ministers, members of energy enterprises and some local officials, presidential adviser Kyrylo Tymoshenko said there would be power supply restrictions across Ukraine from 7am to 11am beginning on Thursday, along with the use of street lights being limited in some cities.
