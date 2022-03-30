✕ Close Broadcaster Trevor McDonald pays tribute to journalists in Ukraine

Kyiv came under heavy shelling overnight on Wednesday despite Russia’s promise to “fundamentally cut back” military activity around the capital and Chernihiv after peace talks in Istanbul.

Russian attacks also reportedly continued in Chernihiv, with the region’s governor saying Moscow had targeted the city of Nizhyn.

“Do we believe in it (the promise)? Of course not,” Viacheslav Chaus said on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia’s pledge has been met with scepticism by Ukraine and its allies. British deputy prime minister Dominic Raab said the UK is “very sceptical” about promises from the Kremlin, while Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said his country and citizens are “not naive”.

“Ukrainians have already learned during these 34 days of invasion, and over the past eight years of the war in Donbas, that the only thing they can trust is a concrete result,” Mr Zelensky said.

Meanwhile, the latest UN data reveals that more than 4 million Ukrainian have sought refuge abroad since Russia invaded its neighbour on 24 February.