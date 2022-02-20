✕ Close Car engulfed in flames following explosion at Donetsk gas station

Boris Johnson said Europe is at “a very dangerous moment” and stands on “the brink” of war with Russia.

The prime minister warned in a speech at the Munich security conference that the world was at “the eleventh hour” to avert a conflict and said any invasion would encourage other countries to resort to military aggression.

His comments come as Vladimir Putin oversaw strategic nuclear exercises involving launches of ballistic missiles, in an apparent “show of strength”.

Western leaders in Munich said they wanted to continue dialogue with Russia, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz saying there were clear indications Russia was still open to diplomacy.

Speaking from Washington, Joe Biden said he was “convinced” Russian forces would launch an invasion “within days” beginning with an attack on the Ukrainian capital of Kiev. He said he did not think Mr Putin was considering the use of nuclear force, despite tests.

The US president said Russian-backed separatists were driving an “uptick” in violence in the Donbass region as part of a plan to create a “pretext” for an invasion of Ukraine.