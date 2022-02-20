Ukraine-Russia news – live: Johnson warns Europe on ‘brink’ of war as Putin test fires hypersonic missiles
World at ‘eleventh hour’ to avoid conflict, says PM
Car engulfed in flames following explosion at Donetsk gas station
Boris Johnson said Europe is at “a very dangerous moment” and stands on “the brink” of war with Russia.
The prime minister warned in a speech at the Munich security conference that the world was at “the eleventh hour” to avert a conflict and said any invasion would encourage other countries to resort to military aggression.
His comments come as Vladimir Putin oversaw strategic nuclear exercises involving launches of ballistic missiles, in an apparent “show of strength”.
Western leaders in Munich said they wanted to continue dialogue with Russia, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz saying there were clear indications Russia was still open to diplomacy.
Speaking from Washington, Joe Biden said he was “convinced” Russian forces would launch an invasion “within days” beginning with an attack on the Ukrainian capital of Kiev. He said he did not think Mr Putin was considering the use of nuclear force, despite tests.
The US president said Russian-backed separatists were driving an “uptick” in violence in the Donbass region as part of a plan to create a “pretext” for an invasion of Ukraine.
‘What are you waiting for’: Zelensky demands action as he rips the West
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday demanded urgent sanctions by the West on Russia and said Kiev needs “to be reminded of the dates of plausible intervention” but said action is needed urgently.
“The security architecture of our world is brittle, it is obsolete,” Mr Zelensky said on Saturday during a powerful speech at a security conference in Munich.
He accused the governments in the west of “egotism,” “arrogance” and “appeasement” while urging them to publicly share their plans for sanctions on Russia.
“What are you waiting for?” he asked shellings have escalated in eastern Ukraine and Russian-backed rebels urged locals to evacuate their homes.
“Action is needed,” he said, adding that “this is not about war in Ukraine, this is about war in Europe.”
“We don’t need to be reminded of the dates of plausible intervention,” Zelensky said, adding that “we’re going to protect our country” regardless of when Russia attacks.
“It’s important for all our partners and friends to not agree about anything behind our back,” he said. “We’re not panicking. We’re very consistent that we are not responding to any provocation.
“Just putting ourselves in coffins and waiting for foreign soldiers to come in is not something we are prepared to do,’’ he said. “We cannot say on a daily basis that war will happen tomorrow.’’
Zelensky calls on Putin to meet
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky had called on Russian president Vladimir Putin to meet to diffuse tensions as shelling in the eastern separatist regions of his country threatened full-scale war.
“I don’t know what the president of the Russian Federation wants, so I am proposing a meeting,” Mr Zelensky said at the Munich Security Conference.
“Ukraine will continue to follow only the diplomatic path for the sake of a peaceful settlement.”
There was no immediate response from the Kremlin.
Mr Zelensky’s appeal came hours after separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered a full military mobilisation on Saturday while western leaders made increasingly dire warnings that a Russian invasion appeared imminent.
UK government expects ‘cyber attacks aimed at the West’, Priti Patel warns
Priti Patel has said that, “as this crisis” develops, the government expects to see “information warfare and cyber attacks aimed at the West”, and is poised “to identify and tackle Russian information aggression targeted at the UK”.
GCHQ director Sir Jeremy Fleming has told the heads of organisations involved in the UK's critical national infrastructure to strengthen their cyber defences, the head of GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre said on Saturday night.
Writing in The Sunday Telegraph, alongside the home secretary, Lindy Cameron “strongly urged” other organisations and institutions to take “pre-emptive” action to protect themselves if they have not already done so.
Russian war with Ukraine could be ‘biggest in Europe since 1945’, Boris Johnson says
Boris Johnson has warned that Russia could be planning “the biggest war in Europe since 1945, just in terms of sheer scale”.
He made the comments to the BBC’s Sunday Morning show.
West fears Russia is on ‘brink’ of invasion as violence escalates in eastern Ukraine
The Independent’s deputy international editor Kieran Guilbert has this summary of the day’s developments – as fears rise that escalating violence in eastern Ukraine could be used as a pretext by Moscow to justify invading its neighbour.
West says Russia on brink of war as violence escalates in eastern Ukraine
The US and UK warn that Moscow could invade in a matter of days as tensions rise in eastern Ukraine
Shelling in eastern Ukraine appears to increase
Nearly 2,000 ceasefire violations were registered in eastern Ukraine by monitors for the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on Saturday, a diplomatic source has told Reuters.
On Friday, OSCE monitors recorded more than 1,500 violations – compared with 870 the previous day.
Ukrainian government and separatist forces have been fighting in eastern Ukraine since 2014.
The increase in shelling – which separatists and Ukraine blame on each other – has thrust the region to the centre of tensions between Russia and the West in recent days, with separatist leaders declaring a full mobilisation of their forces and urging civilians to evacuate to Russia.
US president to convene security meeting tomorrow
Joe Biden will convene a National Security Council meeting on Sunday to discuss the situation, the White House has said, warning that Russia could launch an attack against Ukraine at any time.
Russia's strategic nuclear forces held exercises overseen by Vladimir Putin on Saturday, and Washington accused Russian troops massed near Ukraine's border of advancing and being “poised to strike”.
‘No grounds’ for separatist claims of possible Ukrainian attack, EU says
The EU has condemned the “indiscriminate shelling of civilian areas” in eastern Ukraine and said it sees “no grounds” for allegations by separatists in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of a possible Ukrainian attack.
Warning the increase in ceasefire violations in eastern Ukraine has “compounded” the escalation by Russia of amassing troops near the Ukrainian border, the EU’s high representative on foreign affairs said the “use of heavy weaponry and indiscriminate shelling” constitutes “a clear violation of the Minsk agreements and international humanitarian law”.
“We commend Ukraine’s posture of restraint in the face of continued provocations and efforts at destabilisation,” Josep Borrell Fontelles said in a statement.
“The EU is extremely concerned that staged events, as noted recently, could be used as a pretext for possible military escalation,” he added.
All signals indicate Russia planning ‘full-fledged attack’, Nato chief says
Russia appears to be planning “a full-fledged attack” against Ukraine, Nato’s secretary-general has warned.
“Every indication indicates that Russia is planning a full-fledged attack against Ukraine,” Jens Stoltenberg was reported as telling German broadcaster ARD, at the Munich Security Conference.
“We all agree that the risk of an attack is very high,” he said.
