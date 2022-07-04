Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the withdrawal of Ukrainian fighters from the last major city in Luhansk and said that his troops will return and regain the control of territory with the help of modern weapons.
“...if the command of our army withdraws people from certain points of the front where the enemy has the greatest fire superiority, in particular this applies to Lysychansk, it means only one thing: we will return thanks to our tactics, thanks to the increase in the supply of modern weapons,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Sunday.
He added that “Ukraine does not give anything up”.
“And when someone over there in Moscow reports something about the Luhansk region - let them remember their reports and promises before February 24, in the first days of this invasion, in the spring and now,” the wartime president said.
After weeks of heavy fighting with Russia, Ukraine’s military said it is withdrawing from Lysychansk, the last major city in Luhansk free of Russian control.
This came shortly after Moscow said Vladimir Putin had been told that the region had been “liberated”.
Exiled oligarch says what comes after Vladimir Putin ‘one of my biggest concerns’
An oligarch-turned-dissident, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, has said that the person who will eventually replace Vladimir Putin, and the type of political system that emerges around them, is “probably one of my biggest concerns”,
In an interview with The Independent, Mr Khodorkovsky – once the richest man in Russia before his persecution and imprisonment by the Kremlin – said: “Russian people would like a good tsar. And the West would like a good tsar.
“But in Russia, a good tsar is always an imperialist. The only way to destroy that imperialistic mentality of Russian power is to change the system.”
Senior news correspondent Samuel Lovett has the full report here:
Mikhail Khodorkovsky: What comes after Vladimir Putin is one of my biggest concerns
Interview: Once Russia’s richest man, the oligarch-turned-dissident talks to Samuel Lovett about the current state of war in Ukraine, stopping Vladimir Putin’s war machine, and succession in the Kremlin
Australian PM announces new measures to aid Ukraine
Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese has said that his country will aid Ukraine with 34 additional armoured vehicles and prohibit Russian gold imports.
On his symbolic visit to Kyiv, Mr Albanese on Sunday said Australia would impose sanctions and travel bans on 16 more Russian ministers and oligarchs, bringing the total number of Russian individuals sanctioned by Australia to 843.
Australia will give Ukraine 14 more armoured personnel carriers and 20 Bushmaster vehicles, the newly elected PM said.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky also thanked the Australian PM for his visit and called it a “historical moment”.
“Australia is one of the top countries in terms of its level of support. We have already received significant defense assistance from it. Today, Mr. Prime Minister announced a new support package. I am grateful to him for that,” Mr Zelensky said.
He added: “Australia will also increase sanctions against Russia. This is the result of our constant activity, which increases the cost of this war for Russia”.
Zelensky confirms withdrawal from Lysychansk, vows to return
Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that Ukrainian forces have exited from Lysychansk, the last major city in Luhansk still under Ukrainian control.
However, the Ukrainian president vowed to restore control over the area thanks to the army’s tactics and the prospect of new, improved weaponry.
“If the commanders of our army withdraw people from certain points at the front, where the enemy has the greatest advantage in fire power, and this also applies to Lysychansk, it means only one thing,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address.
“That we will return thanks to our tactics, thanks to the increase in the supply of modern weapons.”
He added: “Ukraine does not give anything up. And when someone over there in Moscow reports something about the Luhansk region - let them remember their reports and promises before February 24, in the first days of this invasion, in the spring and now.”
Good morning!
Hello, Arpan Rai here, I welcome you to our rolling Ukraine coverage now.
Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates!
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies