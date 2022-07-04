✕ Close 'Third World War has already started', Ukraine defence minister claims

Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the withdrawal of Ukrainian fighters from the last major city in Luhansk and said that his troops will return and regain the control of territory with the help of modern weapons.

“...if the command of our army withdraws people from certain points of the front where the enemy has the greatest fire superiority, in particular this applies to Lysychansk, it means only one thing: we will return thanks to our tactics, thanks to the increase in the supply of modern weapons,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Sunday.

He added that “Ukraine does not give anything up”.

“And when someone over there in Moscow reports something about the Luhansk region - let them remember their reports and promises before February 24, in the first days of this invasion, in the spring and now,” the wartime president said.

After weeks of heavy fighting with Russia, Ukraine’s military said it is withdrawing from Lysychansk, the last major city in Luhansk free of Russian control.

This came shortly after Moscow said Vladimir Putin had been told that the region had been “liberated”.