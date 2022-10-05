✕ Close Zelensky claims Russian occupiers 'trying to escape' liberated Ukraine regions

The Kremlin hinted that it could have plans to annexe more regions of Ukraine.

It comes after Vladimir Putin signed a law to incorporate four partially-occupied regions of southern Ukraine – the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Luhansk People’s Republic, and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia – into Russia.

It’s the biggest expansion of Russian territory in at least 50 years.

Kyiv said the act was of a “collective madhouse” at a time when Russian forces have been fleeing front lines.

But the Kremlin suggested it’s eyeing up more regions to “reclaim”. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with reporters that Russia will “keep consulting residents who would be eager to embrace Russia”.

He did not specify which Ukrainian territories Moscow is considering taking next and he would not say if the Kremlin planned to organise more “referendums”, that Western allies of Ukraine have condemned as “illegal”.

Also on Wednesday, Putin ordered Russia to take control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Russia’s nuclear power operator Rosatom said it would transfer all the existing Ukrainian employees to a new Russian-owned organisation.

Kyiv has urged Ukrainian workers there not to sign any documents handed to them by Russian occupiers.