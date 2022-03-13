✕ Close Zelensky says Russian troops 'transitioned into new stage of terror'

Award-winning US filmmaker Brent Renaud has been fatally shot by Russian forces in Irpin, close to Kyiv, according to officials in Ukraine.

The Peabody Award-winning documentary filmmaker is best known for covering conflict and political turmoil across the world, alongside his brother, Craig.

The Renaud Brothers were on the ground filming the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and the earthquake in Haiti, among others, and produced documentaries for HBO, NBC, Discovery, PBS and Vice News.

Another reporter was also injured, according to Kyiv region police chief Andrey Nebitov, who shared a photograph of what appeared to be Brent Renaud’s press credentials issued by The New York Times. He was not on assignment with the publication at the time.

It comes as at least 35 people died and 134 were injured in an airstrike on a military base in Ukraine close to the Polish border, officials said.

The attack appears to be the westernmost since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February and hit just 35km (22 miles) from Poland.