Ukraine news – live: US journalist killed by Russian forces as airstrikes hit military base near Poland border
Another reporter was also injured in Irpin, near Kyiv
Award-winning US filmmaker Brent Renaud has been fatally shot by Russian forces in Irpin, close to Kyiv, according to officials in Ukraine.
The Peabody Award-winning documentary filmmaker is best known for covering conflict and political turmoil across the world, alongside his brother, Craig.
The Renaud Brothers were on the ground filming the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and the earthquake in Haiti, among others, and produced documentaries for HBO, NBC, Discovery, PBS and Vice News.
Another reporter was also injured, according to Kyiv region police chief Andrey Nebitov, who shared a photograph of what appeared to be Brent Renaud’s press credentials issued by The New York Times. He was not on assignment with the publication at the time.
It comes as at least 35 people died and 134 were injured in an airstrike on a military base in Ukraine close to the Polish border, officials said.
The attack appears to be the westernmost since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February and hit just 35km (22 miles) from Poland.
Ukraine and Russia engaged in talks, with particular focus on city of Mariupol
Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said Ukraine and Russia were actively conducting talks today, with the situation around the besieged city of Mariupol a particular focus for the Ukrainian authorities.
"Talks are continuing right now," he said in an interview on national television.
He said Ukraine had enough troops deployed in Mariupol to prevent its capture by encircling Russian forces.
President Zelensky visits wounded Ukrainian soldiers in hospital
This video clip shows Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky visiting wounded Ukrainian soldiers at a hospital
Sponsor route ‘falls short’, say charities as Britons asked to ‘match’ with refugees on social media
Refugee charities have said the government’s new sponsorship route for Ukrainian refugees falls short of the response required, amid growing fears it will be too “slow and cumbersome” to meet the scale of the crisis.
Cabinet minister Michael Gove said he hoped “tens of thousands” would be able to use the route set to be opened up this week, as he announced that local authority areas would get £10,000 per Ukrainian refugee sponsored in their area.
But opposition parties said the scheme – which will also provide £350 per month to Britons who provide homes to Ukrainian refugees – placed too much of the burden on the public and community groups.
Adam Forrest has more on this:
Britons asked to ‘match’ with Ukrainian refugees using social media
‘This is a serious crisis – it’s not an online dating situation,’ says Labour
Trump’s Ukraine phone call central to impeachment may have emboldened Putin, former ambassador says
Transcripts revealing Donald Trump’s attempts to withhold congressionally approved military aid from Ukraine during a 2019 phone call with Volodymyr Zelensky likely emboldened Vladimir Putin, according to a former US ambassador to Ukraine.
The former US president was impeached for the first time by the US House of Representatives following a congressional inquiry finding he sought to withhold military aid and an invitation to the White House in exchange for President Zelensky’s announcement of an investigation into his political opponent Joe Biden, and to promote a conspiracy theory that Ukraine – not Russia – interfered in 2016 elections.
Alex Woodward has the full story:
Trump’s Ukraine phone call may have emboldened Putin, former ambassador says
Ex-president ‘showed the world’ he was willing ‘to trade our national security for personal and political gain’
Tens of thousands protest in Berlin against war in Ukraine
Up to 30,000 men, women and children joined an anti-war demonstration in central Berlin today, with many waving Ukrainian flags or holding banners with slogans opposing the Russian invasion.
Gathering near the Brandenburg Gate, a symbol of a divided Germany during the Cold War, protesters - including people in wheelchairs and toddlers in pushchairs - walked through the streets of Berlin, at times chanting and singing.
Slogans on posters and banners included “Stop Putin”, “Stop War”, “Russian soldiers go home” and “Solidarity with Ukraine!”
Some demonstrators even backed deliveries of weapons to Ukraine.
The Russian invasion has prompted Germany to break a post-Second World War taboo of not supplying arms to conflict zones and is now sending Ukraine anti-tank weapons and Stinger surface-to-air missiles from its military stocks.
Video appears to show fire and smoke after Russian attack on a school in Mykolaiv
This video footage appears to show fire and smoke after a Russian attack on a school in Mykolaiv, Ukraine
Kyiv warns foreign nationals against joining Russian war effort
Ukraine’s minister for foreign affairs has warned overseas nationals who might be “agitated” to join Russia’s forces in Ukraine they will be deemed war criminals.
Tweeting today, Dmytro Kuleba said: “Russia is waging a war of aggression against Ukraine. I warn foreign nationals who might be agitated to join Russian invasion forces: don’t.
“We have already launched cases in international courts. Even if you survive, you will be a war criminal. Not worth money or anything else.”
Boris Johnson urged to sack Priti Patel for ‘utterly shameful’ handling of refugee crisis
Boris Johnson has been urged to sack his home secretary Priti Patel over her department’s handling of the Ukrainian refugee crisis.
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said Ms Patel’s response to the “humanitarian catastrophe” had been “utterly shameful”.
In a speech at the party’s spring conference on Sunday, the Lib Dem leader said: “She has answered desperation with delays. Crisis with confusion. Pain with paperwork.”
Adam Forrest has the story:
Boris Johnson urged to sack Priti Patel for ‘shameful’ handling of refugee crisis
Home secretary has show ‘incompetence, indifference and sheer inhumanity’, says Lib Dem leader
Footage shows Zelensky hand state honours to healthcare staff in Ukraine hosipital
Press freedom organisation calls on Russia to cease violence against journalists and civilians
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called for the killers of US filmmaker and journalist Brent Renaud to be held to account after he was shot dead by Russian forces in Irpin today.
“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the death of U.S. journalist Brent Renaud in Ukraine. This kind of attack is totally unacceptable, and is a violation of international law,” said Carlos Martinez de la Serna, CPJ’s program director.
“Russian forces in Ukraine must stop all violence against journalists and other civilians at once, and whoever killed Renaud should be held to account.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies