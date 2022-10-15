Ukraine news – live: Putin warns of ‘global catastrophe’ if Nato directly clashes with Russian forces
Russian president says there is ‘no need’ for more massive strikes on Ukraine
Russian president Vladimir Putin has warned that a direct clash of Nato with Russian forces could lead to a “global catastrophe”.
At a conference in Kazakhstan on Friday, he said he had no regrets about invading Ukraine, adding that any “introduction of troops into a direct confrontation with the Russian army is a very dangerous step that could lead to a global catastrophe”.
“I hope that those who speak of this have enough sense not to take such steps,” he said amid fears that the war could escalate into a nuclear conflict.
The Russian president said there was “no need” for more massive strikes on Ukraine.
“We now have other tasks,” he said.
The Kyiv Independent reported today that air raid alerts have been sounded all over Ukraine, signaling the threat of missile strikes.
A UN envoy also reported that Moscow’s forces are using rape and sexual violence as part of a deliberate “military strategy” to dehumanise the victims.
Air raid alerts go off over whole of Ukraine
Air raid sirens reportedly went off over the whole of Ukraine on Saturday.
The Kyiv Independent tweeted that air raid alerts were activated in every administrative division of Ukraine, with the exception of Russian-occupied Crimea.
These alerts signal the threat of missile strikes.
The report comes even as Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Friday that there was “no need” for more massive strikes on Ukraine.
He said after a summit in Kazakhstan that designated targets had already been hit and that he did not aim to destroy Ukraine.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies