Ukraine’s “bloody” battle to victory against Russia’s invasion will be hard won through diplomacy, Volodymyr Zelensky has said in an interview marking the third anniversary of his inauguration.

“We did not start this war. But we have to finish it,” the said Ukrainian president said in the hour-long broadcast recorded on Friday and released on Saturday.

“Victory will be bloody in battle. But the end will be in diplomacy. We want everything back. Russia does not want to give anything away.”

An end to the fierce war can only be reached “at the negotiating table”, he added.

Mr Zelensky also used his appearance on national TV to applaud his country’s forces for breaking the “backbone” of Vladimir Putin’s military, which he described as “one of the strongest armies in the world.”