More than 30 civilians are feared trapped after Russian rockets struck a five-storey apartment block in Ukraine‘s Donetsk region, reducing it to rubble, the region’s governor said.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said six people were killed and five injured in a strike that took place on Saturday evening in the town of Chasiv Yar.

Russia is raising “true hell” in eastern Ukraine, according to a local governor said. Serhyi Haidai, who runs the Luhansk province, said there had been “no operational pause” announced by Russian troops, who were “still attacking and shelling ... with the same intensity as before”.

The governor said there had been 20 artillery, mortar and rocket strikes overnight in his province, whose last major stronghold of resistance was captured by Russia last week.

Deadly strikes continue to fall elsewhere as Ukraine continued to battle the Russian invasion, which has now turned its attention to the East.

Ukraine has urged its allies to send more weapons to the country as its chief negotiator said a turning point in the war was starting to take shape.