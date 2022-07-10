Ukraine news – live: Six killed and more than 30 trapped after Russia strikes Donetsk apartment block
Russian troops have not announced ‘operational pause’ despite reports, Luhansk top official says
More than 30 civilians are feared trapped after Russian rockets struck a five-storey apartment block in Ukraine‘s Donetsk region, reducing it to rubble, the region’s governor said.
Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said six people were killed and five injured in a strike that took place on Saturday evening in the town of Chasiv Yar.
Russia is raising “true hell” in eastern Ukraine, according to a local governor said. Serhyi Haidai, who runs the Luhansk province, said there had been “no operational pause” announced by Russian troops, who were “still attacking and shelling ... with the same intensity as before”.
The governor said there had been 20 artillery, mortar and rocket strikes overnight in his province, whose last major stronghold of resistance was captured by Russia last week.
Deadly strikes continue to fall elsewhere as Ukraine continued to battle the Russian invasion, which has now turned its attention to the East.
Ukraine has urged its allies to send more weapons to the country as its chief negotiator said a turning point in the war was starting to take shape.
Public support for Ukrainian refugees is already waning in Britain, polling suggests as the war continues to rage.
Polling by YouGov shows that in March, three quarters of people supported resettling Ukrainians in the UK and 42 per cent thought the figure should be in the tens of thousands “at least”.
But the figures have now dropped to 71 per cent of people supporting resettlement, with 29 per cent wanting to see tens of thousands of refugees welcomed.
Our home affairs editor Lizzie Dearden has this exclusive report:
Exclusive: Public still more likely to support Ukrainian refugees compared to Afghans and Syrians
At least six killed and 34 trapped after rockets hit apartment block
At least six people have been killed and more than 30 are feared trapped after Russian Uragan rockets hit a five-storey apartment block in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, collapsing the building, the region’s governor said.
Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram that the strike took place on Saturday evening in the town of Chasiv Yar.
He said six people had been confirmed killed and five wounded, and that according to information from residents, at least 34 people were likely trapped in the ruins.
Russia ‘made some further small territorial advances’ in Luhansk
Russia has likely made some further small territorial advances around Popasna, Sievierodonetsk Raion, Luhansk Oblast, the British ministry of defence said in its intelligence on Sunday.
Russian artillery continues to strike the Sloviansk area of the Donbas from around Izium to the north and near Lysychansk to the east.
It added that strikes from Izium continue to focus along the axis of the E40 main road, which links Donetsk to Kharkiv.
It said the control of the E40, which links is likely to be an important objective for Russia as it attempts to advance through Donetsk Oblast.
Ukraine to strengthen air defense systems, says MoD
Ukraine’s defense minister Oleksiy Reznikov said Ukraine has to strengthen its air defense system despite Ukrainian forces’ success when downing Russian missiles and aircraft.
He said an “Iron Dome” would be ineffective in Kyiv as it does not provide protection again cruise and ballistic missiles which are being fired by Russia.
He said US-sent HIMARS, light multiple rocket launcher, has made a huge difference on the battlefield.
“More of them as well as ammo & equipment will increase our strength and help to demilitarize the terrorist state. I highly appreciate the efforts of the @POTUS & @SecDef to support Ukraine’s struggle for freedom!”
Russia has territorial ambitions beyond Donbas
An assessment by the Institute for the Study of War has said that Kremlin has a “broader territorial aim” beyond Donbas.
In its 9 July assessments of developments in Ukraine, it said Russia likely wants to annex Kharkiv Oblast after Russian proxies in the region unveiled a new flag, claiming it to be an “inalienable part of Russian land.”
it said Russia is “aggressively pursuing the legitimization and consolidation of the Kharkiv Oblast occupation administration’s power” for its ambitions beyond Donbas.
It suggested that the Russian troops are facing challenges regarding the direct censorship of Russian war correspondents and milbloggers, and may seek to promote self-censorship.
Zelensky to make ‘important news’ announcement next week
In his latest video address, Ukrainian president said he is “preparing for the new week” and “there will be important news, including from government officials”.
He said there will be important announcement for Ukrainians next week.
He added that he signed a decree for the dismissal of some Ukrainian ambassadors in foreign countries.
“This rotation is a normal part of diplomatic practice. New representatives of Ukraine will be appointed to the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Norway and India. Candidates are being prepared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” Mr Zelensky said.
Russian pounds Luhansk, Donetsk while three wounded in Kharkiv
Russia pounded Ukrainian cities on Saturday in Luhansk, Donetsk and the northeastern city of Kharkiv.
Kharkiv governor said three civilians were wounded in a missile strike by Russian forces, though the Russian assault remained focused on the southeast of there in Luhansk and Donetsk.
Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Telegram that Russian forces were “firing along the entire front line” while there was a subsequent Ukrainian counter-attack that hit weapons and ammunition stores, forcing Moscow to halt its offensive.
Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on the Telegram that a Russian missile had struck Druzhkivka, a town behind the front line, and reported shelling of other population centres.
Ukraine’s military defeats 58 Russian troops in southern Ukraine
Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” reported on Saturday that it defeated 58 Russian troops.
The unit also destroyed two Russian Msta-B howitzers, four ammunition depots, a jamming communication station, and 15 armoured and military vehicles.
Zelensky sacks Ukraine envoys to India, Germany and other nations
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Kyiv’s ambassador to five countries on Saturday, the presidential website said.
Ambassadors to Germany, India, Czech Republic, Norway and Hungary were removed without giving any reason for the move.
Zelensky later said it was part of “normal diplomatic practice.” He said he would appoint new ambassadors to Germany, India, the Czech Republic, Norway and Hungary.
The president urged his diplomats to drum up international support and high-end weapons to slow Russia’s advance.
