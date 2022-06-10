✕ Close Ukrainian soldiers describe what life is like in the trenches

Two Britons and a Moroccan man have been sentenced to death by pro-Russian separatists for fighting with the Ukrainian army in what foreign secretary Liz Truss has branded a “sham judgment”.

Aiden Aslin, 28, from Nottinghamshire, Shaun Pinner, 48, from Bedfordshire, and Brahim Saadoun, from Morocco, were captured earlier in the war. A court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic handed down death sentences on Thursday.

Ms Truss said: “I utterly condemn the sentencing of Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner held by Russian proxies in eastern Ukraine.

“They are prisoners of war. This is a sham judgment with absolutely no legitimacy. My thoughts are with the families. We continue to do everything we can to support them.”

The families of the men strongly deny they were mercenaries, saying they were fighting for the Ukrainian army and should be protected under international law.

Meanwhile, Polish president Andrzej Duda has claimed talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin were like negotiating with Adolf Hitler.

He also criticised France and Germany’s leaders for their phone calls with Putin, after French president Emmanuel Macron said “we must not humiliate Russia” for future diplomatic reasons.