At least 15 civilians have been killed and more than 20 are feared trapped after Russian rockets struck a five-storey apartment block in Ukraine‘s Donetsk region, reducing it to rubble.

Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said the strike on the apartment building took place on Saturday evening in the town of Chasiv Yar. The regional emergency service gave the death toll at 15 on Sunday afternoon, adding that 24 more people could still be under the rubble.

Russia is raising “true hell” in eastern Ukraine, according to a local governor. Serhyi Haidai, who runs the Luhansk province, said there had been “no operational pause” announced by Russian troops, who were “still attacking and shelling ... with the same intensity as before”.

The governor said there had been 20 artillery, mortar and rocket strikes overnight in his province, whose last major stronghold of resistance was captured by Russia last week.

Deadly strikes continue to fall elsewhere as Ukraine continued to battle the Russian invasion, which has now turned its attention to the East.