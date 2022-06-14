✕ Close Ukrainian soldiers describe what life is like in the trenches

All bridges to Ukraine‘s embattled eastern frontline city of Sievierodonetsk have been destroyed as fierce fighting continued in the region.

Governor Serhiy Gaidai wrote on the Telegram app that Russia had not taken full control of the city, and that “a part” of it remained under Ukrainian control.

He added that “some access” to the city remained despite the bridges being destroyed, but that Russian forces now presided over 70 per cent of the city.

Meanwhile, Finnish president Sauli Niinisto said Russia has been using “weapons of mass destruction” in its war against Ukraine.

Speaking on Monday, the Finnish leader said both sides in the war in Ukraine were using heavier weapons, including in Russia's case thermobaric bombs.

“We are supporting Ukraine with increasingly heavy weaponry. And on the other hand Russia has also begun to use very powerful weapons, thermobaric bombs that are in fact weapons of mass destruction,” Mr Niinisto said during security policy talks.

It comes as Amnesty International accused Russia of repeatedly using illegal cluster bombs and unguided missiles in “shocking” attacks on Ukrainians.