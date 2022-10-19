Russia-Ukraine war live: Kherson ‘evacuated’ as Zelensky’s troops advance
Russian general admits Moscow’s position is ‘tense’ as Putin faces more defeat
Civilians have been told evacuate the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Kherson “as fast as possible” as Ukrainian forces surround the region.
Ukraine’s troops “will shortly begin an offensive against the city of Kherson,” said Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-installed deputy head of the Kherson region, which Russia partially controls.
Russian forces in Kherson have been driven back by 20-30 km in the last few weeks and are at risk of being pinned against the right or western bank of the Dnipro River.
“I ask you to take my words seriously and take them to mean: the fastest possible evacuation,” he said in a late night post on Telegram.
Elsewhere, the new Russian commander in Ukraine has given a rare acknowledgement of Vladimir Putin's troops being under pressure amid a sustained Ukrainian counteroffensive.
"The situation in the area of the 'Special Military Operation' can be described as tense," Sergei Surovikin, the Russian air force general now commanding Moscow’s invasion forces, told state-owned Rossiya 24.
'Reality can hurt', Ukrainian official tells Russia over Kherson
A Ukrainian presidential adviser told Russia on Wednesday that “reality can hurt” after a Russian-appointed official said the Ukrainian army was poised to try to retake the occupied city of Kherson and urged residents to evacuate.
Kherson is the biggest population centre seized by Moscow in its invasion of Ukraine and is on territory which President Vladimir Putin says is now formally incorporated into Russia, a move Ukraine and the West do not recognise.
“Less than a month has passed since the pompous announcement of Kherson annexation and solemn concert on the Red Square, as the self-proclaimed “city administration”...ceremoniously evacuates in anticipation of Ukrainian justice. Reality can hurt if you live in a fictional fantasy world,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.
Russia’s men in Kherso pledge to repel looming Ukrainian attack
Russian-installed officials in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson said on Wednesday they were preparing to defend it from imminent Ukrainian attack.
The Russian-appointed governor of the region, Vladimir Saldo, said in a TV interview: “No one is about to surrender Kherson but it’s undesirable for residents to be in a city where military actions are going to be conducted.”
“We expect an attack, and the Ukrainian side doesn’t hide that,” Saldo said.
Saldo said on Russian TV: “At the current moment we have enough possibilities to repel attacks and go on the counter-offensive, if the tactical situation demands it. The city will hold out, we simply need to protect peaceful residents. The soldiers know what they have to do, they will stand to the death.”
More than 5,000 people had already left in the past two days and an estimated 10,000 people a day would be moved out over the next six days, he said.
Berlusconi reveals he’s ‘reconnected’ with Putin and received a ‘sweet’ letter from Russian leader
Italy’s Silvio Berlusconi has been caught boasting that he recently reconnected with Vladimir Putin after the pair exchanged gifts of vodka, wine and a “sweet” letter for the Russian leader’s recent birthday.
The former Italian premier revealed the inner details of his social calender to his centre-right Forza Italia MPs during a meeting this week in the lower Chamber of Deputies.
“I have reconnected with President Putin,” Italy’s LaPresse news agency reported the 86-year-old as saying.
“He sent me 20 bottles of vodka and a really sweet letter for my birthday. I responded with 20 bottles of Lambrusco (a sparkling Italian red wine) and a similarly sweet letter.”
Russian-installed authorities send text messages urging residents of Kherson to evacuate
Russian-installed authorities in occupied Ukraine reportedly are sending text messages urging residents of the southern city of Kherson to evacuate, amid the approach of Ukrainian forces.
Russia‘s state news agency RIA Novosti reported Wednesday that one message said “there will be shelling of residential areas by the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” though there was no independent verification of that claim.
The message promised “buses starting from 7 a.m. . to the left bank” of the Dnieper River, toward Russia. Kherson, with a capital of the same name, is one of four regions illegally annexed by Russia last month.
It was one of the first Ukrainian cities seized in Russia‘s Feb. 24 invasion.
The region’s Moscow-appointed head, Vladimir Saldo, said Tuesday that Russian troops are building “large-scale defensive fortifications.”
On Friday, too, Saldo had urged Kherson residents to evacuate to Russia. Russian authorities are promising free travel and accommodation to those who leave.
Russian-backed officials have said evacuations from occupied territories are voluntary. In many cases, the only route out is to Russia.
Continuous attacks in eastern Ukraine, Moscow official warns
Russian troop positions in Kupiansk and Lyman in eastern Ukraine and the area between Mykolaiv and Kryvyi Rih in Kherson province were cited by Surovikin as under continuous attack.
He appeared to concede that there was a danger of Ukrainian forces advancing towards the city of Kherson, which lies near the mouth of the Dnipro on the west bank. Russia captured the city in the early days of the invasion and it remains the only major Ukrainian city that Moscow’s forces have seized intact.
Kherson, one of four partially-occupied Ukrainian provinces that Russia claims to have annexed, controls both the only land route to the Crimea peninsula Russia seized in 2014, and the mouth of the Dnipro.
After staging what Moscow called referendums in September, which Kyiv and Western governments denounced as illegal, Putin proclaimed the eastern Ukrainian border provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk - together known as Donbas - as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia as full-fledged regions of Russia.
Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed Kherson region chief, said the risk of attack by Ukrainian forces had led to a decision to evacuate some civilians from four towns.
“The Ukrainian side is building up forces for a large-scale offensive,” Saldo said in a video statement. The Russian military was preparing to repel the offensive, he said, and “where the military operates, there is no place for civilians”.
Russia attacks Ukraine’s power and water supplies
Air strikes have cut power and water supplies to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians, part of what the country’s president called an expanding Russian campaign to drive the nation into the cold and dark and make peace talks impossible.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said nearly a third of Ukraine‘s power stations have been destroyed in the past week, “causing massive blackouts across the country”.
“No space left for negotiations with Putin’s regime,” he tweeted.
Depriving people of water, electricity and heat as winter begins to bite, and the broadening use of so-called suicide drones that nosedive into targets, have opened a new phase in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war.
The bombardments appear aimed at wearing down the notable resilience Ukrainians have shown in the nearly eight months since Moscow invaded.
Meanwhile, along the front lines, things remain “very difficult” for Russian troops in the southern region and city of Kherson, according to Russia‘s new commander, Sergei Surovikin.
He told reporters in Moscow that the Russian military would help evacuate civilians ahead of an expected Ukrainian offensive.
Russian attacks on Ukraine infrastructure are war crimes - EU's von der Leyen
Russia‘s missile and drone attacks on power stations and other infrastructure in Ukraine are “acts of pure terror” that amount to war crimes, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.
“Yesterday we saw again Russia‘s targeted attacks against civilian infrastructure. This is marking another chapter in an already very cruel war. The international order is very clear. These are war crimes,” von der Leyen said in a speech to lawmakers in the European Parliament.
“Targeted attacks on civilian infrastructure with the clear aim to cut off men, women, children of water, electricity and heating with the winter coming, these are acts of pure terror and we have to call it as such.”
Luhansk governor says progress to ‘de-occupy’ region has been slow
Ukraine’s governor of Luhansk has said that progress to “de-occupy” the region has been slower than in other Moscow-annexed areas as “it was in our region that all those soldiers who fled from Kharkiv Oblast gathered.”
In a message on Telegram, Serhai Haidai added that Ukrainian forces fighting to take back Luhansk face “freshly mobilised Russians, prisoners, and a lot of equipment and air defence [that] have arrived in Luhansk region.”
The governor said that “the armed forces of Ukraine have developed a clear de-occupation plan and are clearly following it. When our military enter the liberated settlements we will offer the population evacuation for the winter period, and we will also work to provide people with heat, water, and communication.”
Ministry of Defence says Russia’s leadership is ‘increasingly dysfunctional'
The Ministry of Defence has said “major elements of Russia’s military leadership are increasingly dysfunctional”.
In the latest update, it said: “At the tactical level, there is almost certainly a worsening shortage of capable Russian junior officers to organise and lead newly mobilised reservists.”
'Evacuate' Russian-installed official tells Kherson residents
Civilians should evacuate the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Kherson as fast as possible because Ukrainian forces could begin an offensive at any moment, a Russian-installed official said.
Russian forces in Kherson have been driven back by 20-30 km (13-20 miles) in the last few weeks and are at risk of being pinned against the right or western bank of the Dnipro River.
Ukrainian forces “will shortly begin an offensive against the city of Kherson,” said Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-installed deputy head of the Kherson region, which Russia partially controls.
“I ask you to take my words seriously and take them to mean: the fastest possible evacuation,” he said in a late night post on Telegram.
In a later post, he said that as of Wednesday the situation on the front was stable but that civilians should still leave for the left bank.
“Move as fast as possible, please, to the left bank,” he said.
Civilians in Kherson were receiving messages from the Russian-installed administration telling them to leave the city, RIA news agency reported.
