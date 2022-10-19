Russia-Ukraine news - live: Putin announces martial law in annexed regions
Russian president made the statement during a speech to his Security Council on Wednesday
Vladimir Putin has said he is imposing martial law on the four regions of Ukraine recently illegally-annexed by Moscow.
The four regions affected will be Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, none of which though are under full Russian control, and whose annexation has not be recognised by the West.
Meanwhile civilians have been told to evacuate the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Kherson “as fast as possible” as Ukrainian forces surround the region.
Ukraine’s troops “will shortly begin an offensive against the city of Kherson,” said Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-installed deputy head of the Kherson region, which Russia partially controls.
Russian forces in Kherson have been driven back by 20-30 km in the last few weeks and are at risk of being pinned against the right or western bank of the Dnipro River.
“I ask you to take my words seriously and take them to mean: the fastest possible evacuation,” he said in a late night post on Telegram.
Russia evacuates occupied Ukrainian city, orders martial law
Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered martial law on Wednesday for four illegally annexed Ukrainian regions, doubling down on a faltering invasion he described as “very difficult.”
In a tacit acknowledgment that another stinging battlefield defeat may be unfolding, his forces organized evacuations of civilians from one of the first major cities they seized.
With a Ukrainian counteroffensive grinding toward Kherson, the battle for the southern city of more than 250,000 people, industries and a major port is a pivotal moment for Ukraine and Russia heading into winter, when front lines could become largely frozen for months.
Russia‘s increasingly tenuous hold on Kherson and the wider region of the same name as well as Putin’s martial law order were more signs that the nearly 8-month-old invasion was not going as planned.
Putin acknowledged difficulties for his forces, telling a meeting of the Russian Security Council that “we are working to solve very difficult large-scale tasks to ensure Russia‘s security and safe future”.
New EU sanctions against Iran for Russia support to be approved this week - Elysee
New European Union sanctions targeting Iranian individuals and entities over the use of Iranian-made drones in Russian strikes on Ukraine will be approved this week, an official of the French presidency told journalists in a briefing.
Sources earlier told Reuters the bloc was planning the move.
Russian missile strike hits thermal power station in west Ukraine
A Russian missile strike hit a thermal power station in the city of Burshtyn in western Ukraine on Wednesday, the region’s governor said, the latest in a wave of attacks by Moscow on critical infrastructure.
“Our region experienced missile fire today. The Burshtyn thermal power station was hit, which caused a fire,” Svitlana Onyshchuk, governor of the region of Ivano-Frankivsk, said in a video statement online.
No one was hurt in the strike, she said.
Heating season to begin in Kyiv tomorrow, mayor announces
Kyiv’s mayor has announced that the heating season will begin in Ukraine’s capital.
In a message on Telegram, Vitali Klitschko said: “On 20 October, we will start the heating season in the capital. All buildings, according to the technological schedule, will begin to be connected to the heat supply system.
“We made the decision to start the heating season based, first of all, on weather conditions. Gradual cooling and low temperature at night.
“Also, an important factor for the start of the heating season is the need to save electricity. So that the residents of Kyiv do not turn on electric heaters and air conditioners and do not overload the power supply system.”
Israel edges toward air defence assistance for Ukraine
Israel offered on Wednesday to help Ukrainians develop alerts for civilians under air attack, signalling a softening in its policy of non-military intervention after Kyiv appealed for counter-measures against Iranian-made drones used by Russia.
Though it has condemned the Russian invasion, Israel has limited its Ukraine assistance to humanitarian relief, citing a desire for continued cooperation with Moscow over war-ravaged neighbour Syria and concerns for the wellbeing of Russia‘s large Jewish community.
On Tuesday, Ukraine stepped up appeals for Israeli help after reporting multiple Russian strikes using Iranian Shahed-136 ‘kamikaze’ drones. Israel, a foe of Iran, has developed methods for detecting and downing them.
Iran denies supplying drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented.
Israel has asked Ukraine “to share information about their needs for air defence alerts,” Defence Minister Benny Gantz told EU ambassadors, according to a statement by his office.
“Once we gain this information, we will be able to assist in the development of a life-saving civilian early-warning system.”
Asked to respond, Ukraine Ambassador Yevgen Kornichuk told Reuters that the system on offer “is not relevant any more”. He declined to comment further pending further talks with Israel.
The Russian embassy in Israel declined comment.
In parallel to interceptors that can shoot down incoming aerial threats, Israel has a hi-tech radar network that sets off sirens or cellphone alerts to warn citizens to take cover.
Similar early warning technologies could be on offer to Ukraine, a spokesperson for Israel’s Defence Ministry said.
“Israel has a policy of supporting Ukraine via humanitarian aid and the delivery of life-saving defensive equipment,” Gantz told the EU ambassadors.
Israel would however not deliver weapons systems to Ukraine “due to a variety of operational considerations.”
Vladimir Putin imposes martial law on annexed regions of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin said he is imposing martial law on the four regions of Ukraine recently illegally-annexed by Moscow.
The Russian president made the statement during a speech to his Security Council on Wednesday.
The four regions affected will be Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, none of which though are under full Russian control, and whose annexation has not be recognised by the West.
Putin didn’t immediately spell out the measures that would be taken under the martial law. But Russian legislation envisages that it may involve restrictions on travel and public gatherings and tighter censorship, as well as giving broader powers to law enforcement agencies.
He also announced enhanced powers for governors of all Russian regions.
Vladimir Putin imposes martial law on annexed regions of Ukraine
Russian leader made the announcement in a Moscow speech
Residents suffer without power as Russian missiles hit Ukraine’s energy infrastructure
Lymany and Lupareve have not been spared the fighting that has convulsed countless other Ukrainian villages, towns, and cities.
They sit close to the Russian lines that the Ukrainian troops drove back beginning in August in a counter-offensive for Kherson, located about 30 km away.
But their power supply means that residents who had earlier fled the village are returning.
“The power goes on and off,” said Oleksandr Kovasenko, 25, a construction worker. “But we have enough. And we have an electrician who makes repairs all the time.”
Their good fortune contrasts with swathes of Ukraine in which tens of thousands have lost light, heat and water as Russia intensifies pre-winter missile and drone barrages against power plants and other infrastructure.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that 30% of Ukraine‘s power stations had been destroyed.
The daily Russian salvoes follow weeks of gains by Ukrainian forces fighting to retake territory in eastern and southern Ukraine seized by Moscow’s troops since they invaded in February.
EU to sanction 8 people, entities over Iranian drone use by Russia
European Union governments have provisionally agreed to impose sanctions on eight people and entities over the use of Iranian-made drones in Russian strikes on Ukraine, three diplomats said.
Ukraine has reported a spate of Russian attacks using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. Iran denies supplying drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented.
Sanctions experts from the 27 EU members agreed to the list in a meeting on Wednesday. It will be put to national ambassadors at a meeting scheduled for the afternoon.
EU governments have until Thursday morning to decide whether to approve the sanctions, the goal being to agree the package before leaders convene in Brussels for a summit starting later in the day.
A European Commission spokesperson said there was widely-shared political agreement from foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg on Monday that the EU should react swiftly.
“Now that we have gathered our own sufficient evidence, work is ongoing in the Council with view to a clear, swift and firm response,” the spokesperson told the EU’s executive’s daily news conference. The Council is the grouping of EU governments.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that Iran has promised to provide Russia with surface-to-surface missiles in addition to more drones.
‘The battle for Kherson is about to begin’: Thousands flee as Ukraine forces descend on city
Civilians have been urged to evacuate the Moscow-controlled Kherson “as fast as possible” as Ukrainian forces begin to advance upon the city.
The Russian-installed leader of the annexed Ukrainian region said on Wednesday that authorities plan to evacuate up to 60,000 people over the next six days amid escalating pressure from a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Speaking on an online broadcast of “Soloviev Live”, Russian-installed governor Vladimir Saldo said authorities were moving civilians to the left bank of the Dnipro in order to “keep people safe” and allow the military to “act resolutely”.
‘The battle for Kherson is about to begin’: Thousands told to evacuate city
Putin faces more blows as his new commander admits situation is now ‘difficult’
Russia-Ukraine war: What is a kamikaze drone?
So-called “kamikaze drones” are believed to lie in the arsenals of both sides in Russia’s war on Ukraine, a conflict in which Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are playing a large role.
These drones are said by Kyiv to have been used in Russian attacks which killed 19 people last week, before a widespread and fatal assault on the Ukrainian capital and other cities on Monday sparked international condemnation.
A host of EU nations have suggested that fresh sanctions could be levied against Iran – after Ukraine reported a spate of Russian attacks with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones. Tehran denies supplying the drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented.
Russia-Ukraine war: What is a kamikaze drone?
Moscow is believed by the US to have sought hundreds of the vehicles from Iran
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies