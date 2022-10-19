Jump to content

Liveupdated1666154250

Ukraine Russia war – live: Top general says situation ‘difficult’ for Putin’s troops in rare admission

Ukraine continues effort to retake ‘annexed’ areas from Russia

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Wednesday 19 October 2022 05:37
Comments
Smoke billows from buildings in Kyiv after multiple kamikaze drone strikes reported

The new Russian commander in Ukraine has given a rare acknowledgement of Vladimir Putin's troops being under pressure amid a sustained Ukrainian counteroffensive.

"The situation in the area of the 'Special Military Operation' can be described as tense," Sergei Surovikin, the Russian air force general now commanding Moscow’s invasion forces, told state-owned Rossiya 24, using the Kremlin’s permitted terminology for the invasion.

He admitted the situation in Kherson was "difficult", where his forces have been driven back by 20-30km in the last few weeks. "The enemy is deliberately striking infrastructure and residential buildings in Kherson," he said, adding that residents should evacuate the area.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in his nighttime address said that Russia purchasing drones from Iran is a sign of Moscow's "military and political bankruptcy".

Moscow has also been bombarding Ukrainian cities, particularly apartment blocks, with Iranian-made drones. In the wake of the attacks, Kyiv on Monday announced that it’s moving to cut diplomatic ties with Tehran over its supply of “kamikaze” drones to Russia.

Russian top commander admits ‘situation tense’ for his troops

The new commander of Russian forces admitted his troops were under pressure as Ukraine toughens its attacks to reclaim southern and eastern areas that Moscow “annexed” just weeks ago.

“The situation in the area of the ‘Special Military Operation’ can be described as tense,” Sergei Surovikin, the Russian air force general now commanding Russia’s invasion forces, told the state-owned Rossiya 24 news channel.

He added that the situation is also “difficult” in Kherson, where the Russian troops have been pushed back by 20-30km in the last few weeks.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar19 October 2022 05:37
1666151876

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar19 October 2022 04:57

