Ukraine news – latest: Biden says Nato ‘will respond in kind’ if Putin uses chemical weapons
Biden says Nato more united than ever after Brussels meeting
Joe Biden said Nato will “respond in kind” if Vladimir Putin uses chemical weapons in Ukraine.
Speaking after a Nato meeting in Brussels on Thursday, the US president added: “The nature of the response would depend on the nature of the use”.
Mr Biden said Nato was “more united” than it had ever been as the alliance agreed to double its defences by moving 40,000 troops to its eastern flank in light of the Russian invasion.
He said Mr Putin had underestimated the “cohesion” of western countries.
Earlier today, Jens Stoltenberg, Nato’s secretary general, confirmed four new battlegroups will be sent to Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria and Romania – in addition to four others in the Baltic countries and Poland.
He also pledged military aid, including additional weapons. It comes after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, via video link, asked for “1 per cent” of Western allies’ weapons.
Following the meeting, Nato leaders announced they had also agreed to supply hazmat suits to Ukrainians amid growing concerns Russian president Vladimir Putin may use chemical and biological weapons.
Zelensky calls for peace in night-time address to Ukraine
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday night that the country “must move toward peace” as it marked one month since the start of the Russian invasion.“It is already night. But we are working,” he said.
“The country must move toward peace, move forward. With every day of our defence, we are getting closer to the peace that we need so much. We are getting closer to victory. We can’t stop even for a minute. For every minute determines our fate, our future, whether we will live,” he added.
He reported on his conversations that day with leaders of Nato and European Union countries gathered in Brussels, and their promises of even more sanctions on Russia.
“We need to look for peace,” he said. “Russia also needs to look for peace”.
Biden says US will welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing war
US president Joe Biden on Thursday said up to 100,000 Ukrainians feeling the war was welcomed to seek refuge in his country.
“We’re focused on reuniting families and providing refuge to those in harm’s way,” he said.
Russia now ‘more of a burden’ to China - Pentagon
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has made it more of a strategic burden on China, a senior Pentagon official said late on Thursday.
“I do think that there’s a degree to which what Putin has done in Ukraine makes Russia much more of a strategic burden for Beijing than it was six weeks ago or six months ago,” Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said.
In February, China and Russia declared a “no limits” partnership, backing each other over standoffs on Ukraine and Taiwan with a promise to collaborate more against the West.
US calls for Mexico ‘solidarity’ in supporting Ukraine
The US ambassador to Mexico spoke to Mexico’s lower house of Congress on Thursday, urging politicians there to join the United States in supporting Kyiv against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
It comes a day after Ken Salazar’s Russian counterpart encouraged Mexico to defy “Uncle Sam”.
“The Russian ambassador was here yesterday making a lot of noise about how Mexico and Russia are so close. This, sorry, can never happen. It can never happen,” Salazar said.
“We have to be in solidarity with Ukraine and against Russia.”
“I remember very well that during the Second World War there was no distance between Mexico and the United States, both were united against what Hitler was doing,” he added.
In May 1942, Mexico’s Congress approved a formal resolution of war against the Axis powers, about half a year after the United States declared war on Germany.
Salazar’s comments came after Russia’s ambassador to Mexico, Viktor Koronelli, addressed lawmakers at a newly inaugurated “Mexico-Russia friendship committee” on Wednesday.
“On the orders of Uncle Sam, Mexico will never answer ‘Yes, Sir’” Koronelli said, drawing applause from some legislators.
During his appearance, Russia’s ambassador repeated his government’s position that it is conducting a “special military operation” to “de-Nazify” Ukraine, whose president is Jewish.
“Russia did not begin this war, it is finishing it,” Koronelli said.
Ukraine and Western allies call this a baseless pretext for a war of choice that has raised fears of wider conflict in Europe.
75 civilians have been killed in Kyiv, says Klitschko
A total of 75 civilians have now died in Kyiv since the start of the war, the city's mayor has said.
Vitali Klitschko added that another 307 people had been injured in the capital over the past four weeks.
3,343 evacuations from Ukraine cities today
A total of 3,343 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors today, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, down from 4,554 yesterday.
Ms Vereshchuk said in an online post that 2,717 people had left the besieged city of Mariupol. She accused the Russians of blocking humanitarian aid convoys into the city for the last three days.
Around 7 million Ukrainians have been internally displaced since the war started one month ago today, according to the World Health Organisation. A further 3.6 million have fled the country.
ICYMI: A Russian state media journalist has appeared to blame Ukrainian “nationalists” for the destruction of Mariupol, a city which has been relentlessly bombed by Moscow.
