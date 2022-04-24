Ukraine news - live: Russia warns of ‘Satan 2’ missile as Odesa attacked
The missile is virtually impossible to defend, according to Vladimir Putin
Russia has announced it will deploy its “Satan II” missile by the autumn, a day after Russian forces launched a missile strike on the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa.
The recently tested missile can carry 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys and can strike targets thousands of miles away, with experts warning that the missile could hit the UK, as well as Europe and the US.
Vladimir Putin claims it’s impossible to defend the missile with current technology. During a video briefing with defence officials, he said: “The new complex has the highest tactical and technical characteristics and is capable of overcoming all modern means of anti-missile defence.
“It has no analogues in the world and won’t have for a long time to come.”
The announcement comes just a day after eight people, including a three-month-old baby were killed after a Russian missile attack in Odesa. The victims died after two missiles struck a military facility and two residential buildings.
UN calls for ‘immediate stop’ to fighting in Mariupol to allow civilian evacuation
The UN’s Ukraine crisis coordinator, Amin Awad, has called for an “immediate stop” to fighting in Mariupol to allow the evacuation of trapped civilians in the battered city “today”.
“The lives of tens of thousands, including women, children and older people, are at stake in Mariupol,” Mr Awad said in a statement. “We need a pause in fighting right now to save lives.
“The longer we wait the more lives will be at risk. They must be allowed to safely evacuate now, today. Tomorrow could be too late.”
His call comes after an attempted evacuation from Mariupol by Ukraine on Saturday failed, with Kyiv saying it was “thwarted” by Russian forces.
Turkey ready to assist in negotiations with Ukraine
Turkey is ready to give all possible assistance during the negotiation process between Ukraine and Russia, President Erdogan told President Zelensky during a telephone call.
Mr Erdogan said the evacuation of the wounded and civilians in Mariupol must be ensured, adding that Turkey viewed the guarantor issue positively in principle.
Nearly 3 million refugees have left Ukraine to Poland
More than 2.9 million people have fled Ukraine to Poland since the war began, said the Polish Border Guard.
The border force said that 15,100 people were cleared to enter Poland on Saturday, in comparison to 17,700 the previous day.
Yesterday 21,100 people left Poland for Ukraine.
Seven churches destroyed by Russia in Luhansk
As Orthodox Christians celebrated Easter, the governor of Ukraine’s Luhansk said seven of the region’s churches had been “mutilated by Russian artillery”.
“Usually we would come to our churches with Easter baskets. But now this is impossible,” Serhiy Gaidai said.
The Independent is unable to independently verify his report.
Ukraine will prevail, says Zelensky on Orthodox Easter
Speaking from the 1,000-year-old Saint Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv on Orthodox Easter, Ukraine’s president Zelenskiy said his country would overcome the Russian invasion.
“Today, we still believe in the new victory of Ukraine and we are all convinced that we will not be destroyed by any horde or wickedness,” he said.
“We are overcoming dark times and on this day I - and most of us - are not in bright clothes, but we are fighting for a luminous idea.”
Russian shelling kills two children in Donetsk, says governor
Two Ukrainian children have been killed by Russian shelling in Donetsk, the region’s governor has said.
Pavlo Kyrylenko said a 5-year-old and a 14-year-old girl had died in Ocheretynsk when their home was destroyed on Sunday.
He urged civilians to flee the fighting.
