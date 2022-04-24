✕ Close Missiles hit apartment block in Ukraine port city of Odesa

Russia has announced it will deploy its “Satan II” missile by the autumn, a day after Russian forces launched a missile strike on the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa.

The recently tested missile can carry 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys and can strike targets thousands of miles away, with experts warning that the missile could hit the UK, as well as Europe and the US.

Vladimir Putin claims it’s impossible to defend the missile with current technology. During a video briefing with defence officials, he said: “The new complex has the highest tactical and technical characteristics and is capable of overcoming all modern means of anti-missile defence.

“It has no analogues in the world and won’t have for a long time to come.”

The announcement comes just a day after eight people, including a three-month-old baby were killed after a Russian missile attack in Odesa. The victims died after two missiles struck a military facility and two residential buildings.