Vladimir Putin could soon drop the term “special operation” and declare all-out war on Ukraine in a bid to salve “outrage” in his military over failures during the invasion, Russian and Western officials reportedly fear.

Seeking “payback” for Moscow’s failures in Kyiv, top army officials are claimed to be imploring Russia’s president to announce the shift during an annual Victory Day parade on 9 May.

The move would allow the Kremlin to enable martial law, to call on its allies for greater military help, and to drum up the mass-mobilisation of its own population.

Mr Putin’s forces are believed to have so far made minimal gains during their renewed assault in Donbas, with the UK’s Ministry of Defence claiming Moscow has “been forced to merge and redeploy depleted and disparate units” from its failed earlier advances.

Moscow and Kyiv traded accusations over shaky peace talks on Saturday, with president Volodymyr Zelensky saying chances were “high” that the negotiations – which have not been held in person for a month – would end because of Russia's “playbook on murdering people”.