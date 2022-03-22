✕ Close Shelling in Kiev neighbourhood destroys a shopping centre and leaves at least six dead

Moscow’s claim that it fired hypersonic missiles into western Ukraine is “likely intended to detract” from the lack of progress being made by Russian forces on the ground, the UK defence attaché has said.

AVM Mick Smeath said: “The Ministry of Defence’s Defence Intelligence note that Russia has claimed that it has fired a number of “hypersonic” missiles against targets in western Ukraine.

“If true, these were likely the Kinzhal; an air launched ballistic missile system based on the Iskander ballistic missile which has itself already been heavily used by Russian forces in their attack on Ukraine.

“Russian claims of having used the developmental Kinzhal is highly likely intended to detract from a lack of progress in Russia’s ground campaign.

“Deployment of Kinzhal is highly unlikely to materially affect the outcome of Russia’s campaign in Ukraine.”

It comes as the Kremlin has reportedly issued warnings to the US ambassador that Moscow is on the verge of severing ties between the nations.

The warning to US ambassador John Sullivan on Monday morning as Russia continues its assault on Ukraine amid harsh sanctions by the US, Reuters reports.