Ukraine news - live: Putin used hypersonic missile ‘to detract from stalled invasion’, UK claims
Kremlin says ‘unacceptable statements’ made by Joe Biden have damaged relationship with Russia
Moscow’s claim that it fired hypersonic missiles into western Ukraine is “likely intended to detract” from the lack of progress being made by Russian forces on the ground, the UK defence attaché has said.
AVM Mick Smeath said: “The Ministry of Defence’s Defence Intelligence note that Russia has claimed that it has fired a number of “hypersonic” missiles against targets in western Ukraine.
“If true, these were likely the Kinzhal; an air launched ballistic missile system based on the Iskander ballistic missile which has itself already been heavily used by Russian forces in their attack on Ukraine.
“Russian claims of having used the developmental Kinzhal is highly likely intended to detract from a lack of progress in Russia’s ground campaign.
“Deployment of Kinzhal is highly unlikely to materially affect the outcome of Russia’s campaign in Ukraine.”
It comes as the Kremlin has reportedly issued warnings to the US ambassador that Moscow is on the verge of severing ties between the nations.
The warning to US ambassador John Sullivan on Monday morning as Russia continues its assault on Ukraine amid harsh sanctions by the US, Reuters reports.
Biden says India’s response to Russian invasion ‘shaky’
India’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been “shaky”, US president Joe Biden said on Monday, calling the Asian ally an exception in the united response against Vladimir Putin.
“The Quad is, with the possible exception of India being somewhat shaky on some of this, but Japan has been extremely strong -- so has Australia -- in terms of dealing with Putin’s aggression,” Mr Biden said, adding that there had been a “united front throughout Nato and in the Pacific”.
He was addressing a meeting of US business leaders in Washington, days ahead of a visit to Europe.
A Russian ally, India has not only abstained from voting on the resolutions raised at the United Nations Security Council meet, it has also purchased millions of barrels of Russian crude oil — a move that financially aids the limping Moscow economy in the face of global sanctions.
Prince William vows 'solidarity' with Ukraine on tour of Caribbean
Prince William and his wife Kate paid tributes to the people of Ukraine facing a Russian invasion, during their visit to a British military training camp as part of a tour of the Caribbean.
“Today we think of those struggling in Ukraine and we stand with them in solidarity,” said Prince William at a formal dinner with Belize’s prime minister on the grounds of the Cahal Pech Archaeological Reserve.
The former RAF pilot said that Belize had joined many other nations in condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Meet Lord, the dog helping Ukraine’s national police
The Ukrainian ministry of foreign affairs took to Twitter to share the photo of a dog named Lord who has been serving the special unit of the national police.
“This is Lord special forces officer. For a year and a half he has been serving for the special unit of the National Police in Khmelnytskyi region with his friend Roman,” the ministry said in a tweet.
More than 900 civilians killed in Ukraine, says UN
A total of 925 civilian deaths have been recorded so far in Ukraine since the Russian invasion started last month, UN Human Rights Office said on Monday.
The civilian casualties include 11 girls, 25 boys and 39 more children whose gender is not known, the OHCHR said in a statement.
At least 1,496 civilians have suffered injuries due to the ongoing siege, the UN body said.
It added that the actual toll and injuries are likely to be “considerably higher” especially in recent days “as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration”.
“Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes,” it said.
Russia’s efforts have been repulsed, says Zelensky
Ukrainian forces have managed to keep Russian troops at bay for nearly a month now amid the invasion, president Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message.
Mr Zelensky said that while the Russian troops in parts of Ukraine have been trying to “slowly” advance, their efforts have been repulsed and their forces “restrained”.
On Russian warplane pilots who have been attacking Ukraine from the air with missiles and bombings, Mr Zelensky said, “They definitely have emptiness instead of a heart. Instead of a soul. Instead of everything that makes people human.”
He added that his troops took down another Russian aircraft in the Kharkiv region.
Russian airstrike on Kyiv sees destruction of shopping mall in Podilskyi
Our reporter in Kyiv, Kim Sengupta, witnesses the destruction at a shopping centre pounded by Russia’s fiercest attack on the capital so far:
Kim Sengupta witnesses the destruction at a shopping centre in Kyiv pounded by Russia’s fiercest attack on the capital so far
Biden says Putin is weighing use of chemical weapons in Ukraine
Russia’s false accusations that Kyiv has biological and chemical weapons illustrate that Russian President Vladimir Putin is considering using them himself in his war against Ukraine, US. President Joe Biden said on Monday, without citing evidence.
Putin’s “back is against the wall and now he’s talking about new false flags he’s setting up including, asserting that we in America have biological as well as chemical weapons in Europe, simply not true,” Mr Biden said at a Business Roundtable event.
“They are also suggesting that Ukraine has biological and chemical weapons in Ukraine. That’s a clear sign he’s considering using both of those.”
The Russian embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The remarks echoed prior comments by officials in Washington and allied countries, who have accused Russia of spreading an unproven claim that Ukraine had a biological weapons program as a possible prelude to potentially launching its own biological or chemical attacks.
Russia’s defence ministry has accused Kyiv, without providing evidence, of planning a chemical attack against its own people in order to accuse Moscow of using chemical weapons in the invasion of Ukraine that began on 24 February.
Earlier this month, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke with Nikolay Patrushev, secretary of Russia’s Security Council, warning him of consequences for “any possible Russian decision to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine.” The White House did not specify what those consequences would be.
Biden says Putin used hypersonic missile in Ukraine because his ‘back is against the wall’
Russian president Vladimir Putin is resorting to extreme tactics because his “back is against the wall,” according to Joe Biden, including using hypersonic missiles in Ukraine.
The missiles, whose high velocity make them extremely difficult to intercept, were used to destroy a weapons depot in Ukraine on Friday.
“Putin’s back is against the wall,” Mr Biden said in remarks on Monday. “He wasn’t anticipating the extent or strength of our unity. And the more his back is against the wall, the greater severity, the tactics he may employ.”
Biden warns Putin may use cyberattacks against US next
Alexei Navalny’s allies claim Vladimir Putin owns £500m superyacht moored in Italy
A video shared online by allies of Alexi Navalny has claimed that a $700m (£500m) superyacht moored off the west coast of Italy belongs to Russian president Vladimir Putin.
The six-deck Scheherezade boasts a spa, beauty salon, gym and two helipads. It also houses a swimming pool equipped with a retractable cover which transforms into a dance floor, reports say. But missing, is a listed owner - which has landed the vessel under the scrutiny of Italian authorities in Marina di Carrara, amid a recent round-up of oligarch-owned luxury yachts.
On 8 March, The New York Times spoke to the ship’s captain - a British man named Guy Bennett-Pearce. He denied that Putin had ever owned or stepped foot on the Scheherezade. “I have never seen him. I have never met him,” he told the newspaper.
Days later, Mr Bennett-Pearce said he had been left with “no choice” but to reveal the owner’s identity to the Italian police, adding: “I have no doubt in my mind whatsoever that this will clear the vessel of all negative rumours and speculations.”
However, in a sensational video shared today from Navalny’s YouTube channel, presenters Georgy Alburov and Maria Pevchikh claimed to reveal that half of the ship’s crew - Mr Bennett-Pearce aside - belong to the the Federal Protective Service (FSO), described as “the agency that protects Putin and organises his life.”
Since the European Union has targeted the Russian leader with several personal sanctions, the superyacht - should it be revealed to belong to him - could be seized by authorities.
