Ukraine news – live: Russia will step up attacks ahead of EU decision, warns Zelensky
The Ukrainian president expects an ‘intensification’ of Russia’s ‘hostile activities’
President Zelensky has said that he expects Russia to intensify its attacks on his country while it awaits a European Union decision this week on granting Ukraine the status of a candidate country.
“Obviously, this week we should expect from Russia an intensification of its hostile activities, as an example,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address.
“And not only against Ukraine, but also against other European countries. We are preparing. We are ready.”
Mr Zelensky’s message comes after the news that whole Russian units are still refusing orders and engaging in “armed stand-offs” with officers.
The British defence ministry said both Russia and Ukraine were “committed to intense combat” in the eastern Donbas region and were likely experiencing “variable morale”.
“Ukrainian forces have likely suffered desertions in recent weeks, however, Russian morale highly likely remains especially troubled,” the UK defence ministry said on Sunday morning.
It added low Russian morale was likely driven by factors including perceived poor leadership, very heavy casualties and problems with pay.
Watch: Ukrainian soldier returns home to baby daughter
Ukraine to restrict Russian books, music in latest cultural break from Moscow
Ukraine’s parliament voted through two laws which will place severe restrictions on Russian books and music as Kyiv seeks to break many remaining cultural ties between the two countries.
One law will forbid the printing of books by Russian citizens, unless they renounce their Russian passport and take Ukrainian citizenship. The ban will only apply to those who held Russian citizenship after the 1991 collapse of Soviet rule.
It will also ban the commercial import of books printed in Russia, Belarus, and occupied Ukrainian territory, while also requiring special permission for the import of books in Russian from any other country.
Another law will prohibit the playing of music by post-1991 Russian citizens on media and on public transport, while also increasing quotas on Ukrainian-language speech and music content in TV and radio broadcasts.
The laws need to be signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to take effect, and there is no indication that he opposes either.
Watch: Man raised money on GoFundMe to pay for diabetic Ukrainian refugee’s medicine
Italian foreign minister accuses own party of 'immaturity' over Ukraine
Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio has accused his own 5-Star Movement party of undermining government efforts to support Ukraine and weakening Rome’s standing within the European Union.
In a statement, Di Maio said the government had to defend the values of democracy and freedom, adding that while everyone wanted peace, Russian President Vladimir Putin was pursuing war.
He also stated that 5-Star leaders were attacking him with “hatred” and causing trouble for the government with its European partners.
“(This is) an immature attitude that tends to create tensions and instability within the government,” he added.
In pictures: Firefighters work at the site of fire after Russian shelling in Mykolaiv
Zelensky: Russia to intensify attacks as Kyiv awaits EU decision
President Zelensky said on Sunday that he expects Russia to intensify its attacks on his country while Kyiv awaits a European Union decision this week on granting Ukraine the status of a candidate country.
“Obviously, this week we should expect from Russia an intensification of its hostile activities, as an example,” Zelensky said in his nightly video address.
“And not only against Ukraine, but also against other European countries. We are preparing. We are ready.”
Moldova bans Russian news
The Moldovan parliament has passed legislation banning broadcasts of a number of Russian TV programs in the country, Russian news agency Interfax reported.
The bill bans “the retransmission on the radio and television of news, military, political, and analytical programs from countries that have not ratified the European Convention on Transfrontier Television.”
In addition, 50 per cent of foreign programs broadcast by Moldovan TV channels must originate from EU countries, the United States, and signatories to said convention.
The legislation implies that Moldovan TV channels retransmitting Russian programs will be allowed only to show films, TV series, musical and entertainment programs. An identical ban had been imposed in Moldova in 2017 but was lifted at the end of 2020.
After the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, the Emergency Situation Commission reinstated the ban for the period of the state of emergency. Now the ban has been codified at the legislative level.
Voices: We must face the fact that rape is used as a weapon of war in Ukraine
The conflict in Ukraine shows that sexual violence is still being used as a weapon of war, terrorising civilian populations.
A mounting body of evidence has demonstrated that summary executions, rape and torture have been used against civilians in areas under Russian control since the Kremlin’s invasion.
Despite predictable denials by the Russian authorities of this and other atrocities by its soldiers, there appears to have been little attempt to hide the crimes, implying they may be tolerated, if not ordered, by Russian command.
Read the full Voices piece:
We must face the fact that rape is used as a weapon of war in Ukraine | Jack Straw
Failure to address historic injustices makes taking action in Ukraine all the more important
Russia-West tensions inflame UN debate on Mali peacekeepers
Tensions between Russia and the west are aggravating talks about the future of one of the United Nations’ biggest and most perilous peacekeeping operations, the force sent to help Mali contend with a decade-long Islamic extremist insurgency.
Read the full story here:
Russia-West tensions inflame UN debate on Mali peacekeepers
Tensions between Russia and the West are aggravating talks about the future of one of the United Nations’ biggest and most perilous peacekeeping operations, the force sent to help Mali contend with a decade-long Islamic extremist insurgency
Ukrainian refugees in UK facing homelessness due to renting red tape
Ukrainians fleeing war could face homelessness as a result of the administrative checks required to access the private rental market in the UK, charities have warned.
Tens of thousands of refugees have come to live in the country under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, which enables Britons with a spare room or house to “match” with families or individuals escaping the Russian invasion.
Those offering to host Ukrainians sign up for a committment of at least six months.
My colleague Zoe Tidman has the full story:
Ukrainian refugees in UK facing homelessness due to renting red tape, charity warns
Checks could be impossible for refugees to pass, organisations say
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies