Ukraine ignored a Russian ultimatum to surrender the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk today.

Russia told Ukrainian forces sheltering in a chemical plant in the ruined Donbas city to stop “senseless resistance and lay down arms” from Wednesday morning, pressing its advantage in the battle for control of eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine said more than 500 civilians, including 40 children, remained alongside soldiers inside the Azot chemical works as the Russian bombardment of the surrounding city continued. Officials made no reference to the Russian ultimatum in remarks to the press on Wednesday.

Moscow had said it would let civilians evacuate the plant on Wednesday but Russian-backed separatists said Ukrainian shelling had scuppered the plan.

Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelensky urged Brussels to let his country start on the road to membership of the European Union, warning that Russia’s territorial ambitions stretched from Warsaw to Sofia – though he did not provide evidence for the claim.

In a streamed speech to the Czech parliament, Mr Zelensky also called for more EU sanctions against Russia.