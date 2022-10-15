✕ Close 'Turning point': Ukraine starts receiving Western weapons for air defence

Russian president Vladimir Putin has warned that a direct clash of Nato with Russian forces could lead to a “global catastrophe”.

At a conference in Kazakhstan on Friday, he said he had no regrets about invading Ukraine, adding that any “introduction of troops into a direct confrontation with the Russian army is a very dangerous step that could lead to a global catastrophe”.

“I hope that those who speak of this have enough sense not to take such steps,” he said amid fears that the war could escalate into a nuclear conflict.

The Russian president said there was “no need” for more massive strikes on Ukraine.

“We now have other tasks,” he said.

The Kyiv Independent reported today that air raid alerts have been sounded all over Ukraine, signaling the threat of missile strikes.

A UN envoy also reported that Moscow’s forces are using rape and sexual violence as part of a deliberate “military strategy” to dehumanise the victims.