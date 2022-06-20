Liveupdated1655738220

Ukraine news - live: Putin’s ‘exhausted’ military has 200 soldiers ‘killed in a day’

Putin’s troops are possibly ‘running low on stocks of advanced cruise missiles’

Arpan Rai,Aisha Rimi,Lamiat Sabin,Emily Atkinson
Monday 20 June 2022 16:17
Comments
Boris Johnson meets President Zelensky in Kyiv

A further two hundred Russian troops have reportedly been killed since yesterday during their invasion of Ukraine.

The reported losses bring the total number of deaths among Vladimir Putin’s troops since the beginning of the invasion to 33,800, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is 200 more than the 33,600 deaths that were reported from 24 February to 19 June.

It comes after Russian troops were reported to be exhausted four months into their military operation as a result of poor institutional culture and skill sets.

Putin’s troops are possibly running low on stocks of advanced cruise missiles, and are forced to fight without much skill, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

It calso laimed that in the conflict to date, Russia’s air force has underperformed and “its failure to consistently deliver air power is likely one of the most important factors behind Russia’s very limited campaign success”.

The Russian air force, the ministry said, cannot gain “full air superiority and has operated in a risk-adverse style, rarely penetrating deep behind Ukrainian lines”.

Recommended

1655738220

Putin should not negotiate on disarming nuclear weapons yet, says former Russian president

Moscow should not engage in negotiations with Washington on nuclear disarmament until the United States has “crawled” back to have talks, a former Russian president has said.

Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia, suggested that US-Russia relations are so frosty they have been plunged into extreme sub-zero temperatures.

Since 1981, starting under the US presidency of Ronald Regan, Russia and the US have negotiated a series of nuclear arms reduction treaties.

Lamiat Sabin reports:

Putin should not negotiate on nuclear disarmament yet, says former Russian president

Russia ‘doesn’t have any relations with the United States now,’ Vladimir Putin’s predecessor says

Emily Atkinson20 June 2022 16:17
1655737256

Battle for Luhansk ‘ongoing at maximum intensity’, says Ukraine

Russian forces have been ordered to soon seize control of the whole Luhansk region where “decisive battles are ongoing at the maximum intensity,” according to the Ukrainian defence ministry.

The region – one of two that Vladimir Putin had declared “independent” before launching his invasion of Ukraine – in recent weeks has become the focal point of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Currently, Moscow’s forces control about 95 per cent of the area.

Ukrainian deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar said the Kremlin had ordered the Russian military to overrun Luhansk by next Sunday.

Destroyed buildings in the city Lysychansk, in the Luhansk area

(EPA)

Ms Maliar said in televised remarks that “without exaggeration, decisive battles are taking place” in the area, where Ukrainian forces are desperately trying to avoid being encircled.

“We must understand that the enemy has an advantage both in terms of personnel and weapons, so the situation is extremely difficult. And at this very minute these decisive battles are ongoing at the maximum intensity,” she added.

Lamiat Sabin20 June 2022 16:00
1655735456

Swiss government to host conference on rebuilding Ukraine

Switzerland will host a conference of delegates from around the world to discuss the restoration of Ukraine.

The conference will be held by the Swiss government, with Ukrainian representatives, in Lugano on the 4 and 5 July.

Many homes and infrastructural buildings have been destroyed in Ukraine during the war

(AP)

It’s expected that the social, economic, environmental and infrastructural restoration of Ukraine will be discussed by delegates from European countries, the US, and Canada.

Representatives of international organisations, including the World Bank, are expected to attend the event that will also have a cultural programme to showcase Ukrainian musicians and artists.

Lamiat Sabin20 June 2022 15:30
1655734380

Lithuania explains ban on transit of goods to Kaliningrad

Lithuania said that its ban on the transit of goods to the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad is only affecting goods sanctioned by the European Union.

The foreign ministry of Lithuania said – in a statement to the head of Russia’s diplomatic mission in Vilnius – that the country has not imposed “unilateral, individual or additional” restrictions.

Lamiat Sabin20 June 2022 15:13
1655732174

Hungary offers Ukraine possible route for grains exports

Ukraine has been offered a possible route through Hungary to export its grains to other countries, while its usual routes via the Black Sea are being blockaded by Russian invaders.

Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjarto made the proposal at a meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday.

He also said he expected no disruption in Russian gas supplies to Hungary.

Lamiat Sabin20 June 2022 14:36
1655730056

Explosions heard in Odesa, say regional authorities

Explosions have been heard in the city of Odesa in southern Ukraine, a spokesperson for the regional administration said.

The spokesperson said he could provide no details of the explosions, which were heard after air raid sirens had sounded.

Odesa is a port city on the coast of the Black Sea, and is Ukraine’s third-most populous city.

Lamiat Sabin20 June 2022 14:00
1655728256

Russia tells Lithuania to lift goods transit ban for Kaliningrad

Russia is demanding that Lithuania immediately lifts a ban on the transit of some goods to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

The Russian foreign ministry told the Lithuanian envoy in Moscow that if cargo transit between the Kaliningrad region and the rest of Russia through Lithuania was not restored, Moscow would respond to protect its interests.

The Russian city of Kaliningrad, sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania

(Getty/iStock)

Lithuanian authorities banned the transit of goods which are sanctioned by the European Union across its territory, which includes the only rail route between mainland Russia and the Kaliningrad exclave on the Baltic Sea.

Banned goods include coal, metals, construction materials and advanced technology.

Lamiat Sabin20 June 2022 13:30
1655726456

Germany says its working on freeing stuck Ukrainian grain

Germany is “very confident” Nato will reach an agreement with Sweden and Finland over bid for membership of the alliance but it would not be a “catastrophe” if this did not happen by the summit in Madrid next week, a German government source said.

“As nice as it would be to announce concrete steps .. it would not be a catastrophe if it needed a few more weeks,” the source said.

“What is decisive from our point of view is there are no insurmountable problems”.

Sweden and Finland applied to join the Western defence alliance last month, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But they have faced opposition from Turkey, which has accused them of supporting and harbouring Kurdish militants and other groups it deems terrorists.

Reuters

Lamiat Sabin20 June 2022 13:00
1655724656

‘Dozens of Russian spies could be in Britain’ – report

Up to 50 Russian sleeper agents could now be in Britain, according to the Mirror.

MI5 believes Vladimir Putin has ordered the deep cover spies to embed themselves into top public schools, civil service staff, and the House of Commons – the newspaper reported.

Spies could be in the House of Commons, according to a report

(PA Archive)

A senior intelligence insider reportedly said: "We have to assume Russia is now active at all levels of British society. They scoop up all forms of intelligence and pass it back to the Kremlin through handlers.

“This could be anything from what sort of weaponry is being sent to the Ukraine – and how much of it – to the sexual antics of the country's political and military leaders.”

Lamiat Sabin20 June 2022 12:30
1655722856

‘No need’ for nuclear talks until US ‘crawls back,’ official says

Moscow should not negotiate with Washington on nuclear disarmament until the US “crawled” back to talks, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said.

Vladimir Putin [L] shaking hands with Dmitry Medvedev

(Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

“We don’t have any relations with the United States now,” the deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

“They are at zero on the Kelvin scale... There is no need to negotiate with them yet. This is bad for Russia. Let them run or crawl back themselves and ask for it.”

Lamiat Sabin20 June 2022 12:00

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in