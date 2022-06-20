✕ Close Boris Johnson meets President Zelensky in Kyiv

A further two hundred Russian troops have reportedly been killed since yesterday during their invasion of Ukraine.

The reported losses bring the total number of deaths among Vladimir Putin’s troops since the beginning of the invasion to 33,800, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is 200 more than the 33,600 deaths that were reported from 24 February to 19 June.

It comes after Russian troops were reported to be exhausted four months into their military operation as a result of poor institutional culture and skill sets.

Putin’s troops are possibly running low on stocks of advanced cruise missiles, and are forced to fight without much skill, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

It calso laimed that in the conflict to date, Russia’s air force has underperformed and “its failure to consistently deliver air power is likely one of the most important factors behind Russia’s very limited campaign success”.

The Russian air force, the ministry said, cannot gain “full air superiority and has operated in a risk-adverse style, rarely penetrating deep behind Ukrainian lines”.