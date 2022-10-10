Jump to content

Ukraine war - live: Putin calls Crimea bridge blast an ‘act of terrorism’ by Kyiv

Russia attacks nuclear plant city with ‘around 10 strikes’ overnight

Arpan Rai
Monday 10 October 2022 05:12
Comments
Zelensky claims Russian occupiers 'trying to escape' liberated Ukraine regions

Vladimir Putin has called the blast on a critical Crimea bridge as an “act of terrorism” by Ukraine, issuing his first reaction on the damage to Russia’s vital artery to the annexed territory.

"There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure," Mr Putin said in a video on the Kremlin’s Telegram channel last night.

Mr Putin said that the attack was “devised, carried out and ordered by the Ukrainian special services".

Top Russian officials have called for killing of the “terrorists” responsible for the attack.

In response, Russia has shelled the Ukrainian city Zaporizhzhia which houses Europe’s largest nuclear plant, killing over a dozen and injuring more than 80 people.

A pre-dawn strike destroyed an apartment building in Zaporizhzhia, causing injuries, regional governor Oleksandr Starukh said early today.

This is the third such attack on the northeastern Ukrainian city in just four days.

1665373841

Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Monday, 10 October.

10 October 2022 04:50

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in