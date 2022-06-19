✕ Close Boris Johnson meets President Zelensky in Kyiv

Ukraine’s president has visited soldiers on the front line in the south of his country under siege, calling them “brave men” who are “working flat out”.

Volodymyr Zelensky made a trip to Mykolaiv, where he went to see troops in the region and the Black Port city itself.

In his trademark khaki t-shirt, the president handed out medals and posed for selfies with the servicemen in what appeared to be an underground shelter, according to a video posted to Telegram.

He said: “We will definitely hold out! We will definitely win!”

Mr Zelensky was also seen visiting a hospital in Mykolaiv, as well a destroyed regional administration building, where a rocket killed 37 in late March.

Russian forces reached the outskirts of the city at the start of the same month but were driven back to the eastern and southern edges of the region, where fighting is ongoing.