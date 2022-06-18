✕ Close Boris Johnson meets President Zelensky in Kyiv

Boris Johnson has offered Ukraine a major armed forces training operation he believes could “change the equation” against the Russian invasion during a surprise visit to Kyiv.

In talks with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, the prime minister said the UK could train up to 10,000 troops every 120 days.

The trip to the Ukrainian capital, his second since Russia began its invasion in February and arranged in secret, comes just a day after visits by French president Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Olaf Scholz and Italy’s Mario Draghi.

“My visit today, in the depths of this war, is to send a clear and simple message to the Ukrainian people: the UK is with you, and we will be with you until you ultimately prevail,” Mr Johnson said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin says he has nothing against Ukraine’s joining the EU.

“It is not a military bloc, a political organisation like Nato,” he said after EU leaders gave their blessing for the country and its neighbour Moldova to become candidates to join the bloc.