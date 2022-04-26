Ukraine news – live: Russia bombs east as US promises new weapons

✕ Close Zelensky accuses Russia of building ‘millennial Reich’ and says Putin ‘will lose’

Russia has pounded eastern Ukraine as the US defence secretary promised to “keep moving heaven and earth” to get Kyiv the weapons it needs to repel the new offensive even as Moscow warned such support risked widening the war.

Two months into the devastating conflict, western arms have already helped Ukraine stall Russia’s invasion - but its leaders have said they need more support fast.

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said that help was on the way, as he convened a meeting of officials from around 40 countries at the United States’ Ramstein Air Base in Germany to pledge more weapons.

Germany announced it has cleared the way for delivery of Gepard anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine.

“This gathering reflects the galvanised world,” Mr Austin said in his opening remarks.

He added that he wanted officials to leave the meeting “with a common and transparent understanding of Ukraine‘s near-term security requirements because we’re going to keep moving heaven and earth so that we can meet them”.