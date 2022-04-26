Ukraine news – live: Russia bombs east as US promises new weapons
US defence secretary says Washington will move ‘heaven and earth’ to get weapons to Kyiv
Russia has pounded eastern Ukraine as the US defence secretary promised to “keep moving heaven and earth” to get Kyiv the weapons it needs to repel the new offensive even as Moscow warned such support risked widening the war.
Two months into the devastating conflict, western arms have already helped Ukraine stall Russia’s invasion - but its leaders have said they need more support fast.
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said that help was on the way, as he convened a meeting of officials from around 40 countries at the United States’ Ramstein Air Base in Germany to pledge more weapons.
Germany announced it has cleared the way for delivery of Gepard anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine.
“This gathering reflects the galvanised world,” Mr Austin said in his opening remarks.
He added that he wanted officials to leave the meeting “with a common and transparent understanding of Ukraine‘s near-term security requirements because we’re going to keep moving heaven and earth so that we can meet them”.
Kyiv expresses concern over Moldovan breakaway region
The Ukrainian foreign ministery has expressed concern over the situation in Moldova’s pro-Kremlin breakaway region of Transdniestria.
It also condemned what it said were Russian attempts to drag the region into Moscow’s war on Ukraine.
The ministry said in an online statement that a series of incidents, which included several explosions, “coincided with the statements of the Russian military command about their plans to occupy the entire south of Ukraine and establish a land corridor to the Transdniestrian region of Moldova.”
“Ukraine strongly supports the territorial integrity of Moldova in its internationally recognised borders, condemns attempts to involve the Transdniestrian region of Moldova in Russia‘s ... full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and calls for a de-escalation of the situation,” it said.
Russia warns UK of ‘proportional response’ if it continues to ‘provoke’ Ukraine into striking targets in Russia
Moscow has today warned the UK that if it continues to provoke Ukrainian forces into striking targets in Russia there would be an immediate “proportional response”.
The Russian defence ministry on Tuesday citied statements from armed forces minister James Heappey as telling the BBC that it was entirely legitimate for Ukraine to hunt targets in the depths of Russia to disrupt logistics and supply lines.
“We would like to underline that London’s direct provocation of the Kiev regime into such actions, if such actions are carried out, will immediately lead to our proportional response,” Russia‘s defence ministry said.
“As we have warned, the Russian Armed Forces are in round-the-clock readiness to launch retaliatory strikes with high-precision long-range weapons at decision-making centers in Kyiv.”
It also added that if such Russian strikes were made it would not necessarily be a problem if representatives of a certain Western country were located at Ukraine’s decision making centres.
It comes after Heappey also acknowledged the weapons the international community was now providing had the range to be used in Russia.
Putin ally says Ukraine heading for collapse into several states
The secretary of Russia’s security council has claimed that Western and Ukrainian government policy was leading towards the break-up of Ukraine.
Reuters adds:
The comments from Nikolai Patrushev amounted to a warning that Russia‘s war in Ukraine could lead to a carve-up of the country, for which Moscow would seek to pin the blame on its opponents.
In an interview with government newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Patrushev - a key ally of President Vladimir Putin - said the United States had for years been trying to instil hatred for everything Russian in Ukrainians.
“However, history teaches that hatred can never become a reliable factor in national unity,” Patrushev said.
“If anything today unites the peoples living in Ukraine, it is only fear of the atrocities of nationalist battalions,” Patrushev said - a reference to units of Ukraine’s armed forces that Moscow has branded as Nazis as part of its stated rationale for invading the country.
Therefore the result of Western and Kyiv policy could only be the disintegration of Ukraine into several states, he was quoted as saying.
Talks to introduce safe corridors out of Mariupol unlikely to go ahead, Lavrov claims
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a “dangerous wake-up call for the United Nations”, a top Moscow official has alleged.
Speaking at a news conference with UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov also claimed the UN was trying to “cross out the basic rules” of its own charter.
Mr Lavrov later went on to suggest that talks with Ukraine on allowing creating safe corridors for trapped civilians to leave the besieged southern port city of Mariupol were unlikely to go ahead.
Asked about the prospect of discussions, he said it was a “theatrical gesture” from Ukraine and “they probably wanted another heartrending scene”.
“If we talk about serious attitudes to work as part of the talks, they better answer our proposals as soon as possible,” he said, before suggesting that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky had been ignoring the Kremlin’s latest proposals.
Moldovan president says attacks in breakaway region are attempt to escalate tensions
Moldova’s president warned on Tuesday that a spate of attacks in its Russia-backed breakaway region of Transdniestria were an attempt to escalate tensions, blaming “pro-war factions” within the territory.
Speaking at a news conference after an emergency Security Council meeting, president Maia Sandu said she did not plan to talk with the Kremlin about the incidents over the past 24 hours that included an attack on Transdniestria’s interior ministry and the destruction of two radio masts that broadcast Russian radio.
Russia hits Wikimedia Foundation with additional fine -TASS
A Russian court on Tuesday fined Wikipedia owner Wikimedia Foundation an additional 2 million roubles ($26,900) after an earlier penalty for not deleting articles Russia has demanded it remove, the TASS news agency reported.
Russia has objected to articles that it says contain inaccurate information about what Moscow calls its special military operation in Ukraine.
More explosions heard in sepratist Trans-Dniester region
Police in the separatist region of Trans-Dniester have said two explosions at a radio facility close to the Ukrainian border knocked two powerful antennas out of service.
Trans-Dniester, a strip of land in Moldova with about 470,000 people, has been under the control of separatist authorities since a 1992 war with Moldova.
Russia bases about 1,500 troops there, nominally as peacekeepers, but concerns are high that the forces could be used to invade Ukraine.
Tuesday’s blasts occurred in the small town of Maiac, roughly 12 kilometres (seven miles) west of the border, according to the region’s Interior Ministry.
More than 8 million refugees to flee Ukraine this year, UN estimates
The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) has said it is expecting some 8.3 million people to flee Ukraine this year, revising up its previous projection of refugees driven abroad by Russia’s war.
UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said that more than 12.7 million people had fled their homes since Russia invaded Ukraine two months ago, including 7.7 million people displaced internally and more than 5 million who have fled over borders.
My colleague Thomas Kingsley has more details below:
ICYMI: Moldova raises terror threat level
Moldova has raised its terrorist threat level and the Kremlin voiced serious concerns after two blasts damaged Soviet-era radio masts in the breakaway region of Transnistria where authorities said a military unit was also targeted.
More here:
Germany will supply anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine in policy switch
Germany has announced it will approve the delivery of anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine for the first time - marking a major policy shift.
Defence minister Christine Lambrecht made the announcement at a US-hosted meeting of 40 nations coordinating military support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia.
My colleague Thomas Kingsley has the story:
