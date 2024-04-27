Ukraine-Russia war live: US ‘rushing’ to provide Kyiv with new Patriot missiles, Pentagon says
Ukraine president says he needs at least seven Patriot systems to protect Ukrainian cities
The Pentagon is “rushing” to provide fresh arms supplies to Ukraine, especially Patriot air defence missiles and artillery ammunition, as it finalised a new $6bn aid package for Kyiv.
The US is working with allies “rushing Ukraine the capabilities to meet its urgent battlefield needs and helping Ukraine to build the future force to stave off and deter Russian aggression over the longer term,” US defence secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters, after a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, calling the Russian invasion of Ukraine “Putin’s war of choice”.
He said the group – a coalition of about 50 countries – “pushed especially hard today to rush in more air defence systems and Interceptors”. This is the single largest assistance package Joe Biden’s administration has provided.
The announcement came shortly after Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded with the US and other allies to send Ukraine more Patriot missiles, saying at least seven more systems were needed.
“We urgently need Patriot systems and missiles for them,” he told the Pentagon-led meeting. “This is what can and should save lives right now.”
Xi Jinping meets Antony Blinken for talks on Ukraine war and AI in Beijing
Forbes journalist placed under house arrest
A Russian court has ordered a journalist for the Russian edition of Forbes to be placed under house arrest, Russia’s state-owned RIA news agency reported on Saturday.
Sergei Mingazov was detained on Friday on suspicion of spreading false information about the Russian army, his magazine said at the time.
Such allegations have been used to fuel a clampdown on reporting which challenges the Kremlin narrative of Vladimir Putin’s war, initially termed a “special military operation”, since Russian authorities introduced harsh new laws shortly after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Russia launches attacks on Ukrainian power facilities
Russia has launched a barrage of missiles at Ukrainian power facilities, hitting locations in the centre and west of the country, damaging equipment and injuring at least one energy worker, officials said.
Ukrainian energy minister German Galushchenko said the Russian strikes targeted the Dnipropetrovsk region in central Ukraine and the western regions of Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk.
DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy company, said its four thermal power stations were hit and Mr Galushchenko said that one energy worker had been injured.
“The enemy again massively shelled the Ukrainian energy facilities,” DTEK said. “The company’s equipment was seriously damaged. At this very moment, energy workers are trying to eliminate the consequences of the attack.”
The commander of the Ukrainian air force said Russia had launched combined overnight strikes using a total of 34 cruise and ballistic missiles of which Ukrainian air defence shot down 21.
Since 22 March, Russian forces have ramped up their bombardments of the Ukrainian power sector, attacking thermal and hydropower stations and other energy infrastructure almost daily. Ukraine has lost about 80 per cent of its thermal generation and about 35 per cent of its hydropower capacity, officials said.
Spend more on Nato to fight Putin, Sunak tells EU leaders after his £75bn defence boost
Rishi Sunak has challenged Britain’s European allies to meet his £75bn pledge to increase defence spending as US president Joe Biden signed a $61bn package of aid for Ukraine.
The prime minister warned the world is “more dangerous now than at any moment since the Cold War” and faces “an axis of authoritarian states”.
He also defended what he called “entirely reasonable” calls from US counterparts for greater European defence spending.
Ukrainian air defence downs 21 of 34 Russian missiles
Ukraine’s air defence shot down 21 of 34 Russian missiles fired in an overnight attack, the commander of the Ukrainian air force said today.
Mykola Oleschuk said Ukrainian fighter planes, air defence missile units, mobile fire groups and means of radio-electronic warfare were involved in repelling the Russian missile strikes.
The US will give $61bn to Ukraine. What does it mean for the war?
The new $61bn (£49bn) US aid package for Ukraine approved by Congress will undoubtedly improve the country’s battlefield position. Stocks of ammunition from US bases in Poland and Germany can now be shipped quickly to existing Ukrainian forces and allow newly mobilised troops to be equipped.
Critics of Ukraine’s mobilisation law, recently passed by the parliament in Kyiv, argued it made little sense to draft more men if there were no weapons to arm them: now that concern can be discarded.
The US package includes weapons Ukraine has long sought after and which can make a significant difference in the war, like long-range ATACMS missiles. These will improve Volodymyr Zelensky’s capability to threaten and destroy Russian military targets in occupied Crimea, forcing Russia to withdraw its equipment, enhancing Black Sea security.
The US vote also provides an important boost to morale, restoring hope that Western partners are delivering on their promises and sending a powerful signal to Russia.
Ukrainian duo heads to the Eurovision Song Contest with a message: We're still here
Even amid war, Ukraine finds time for the glittery, pop-filled Eurovision Song Contest. Perhaps now even more than ever.
Ukraine’s entrants in the pan-continental music competition — the female duo of rapper alyona alyona and singer Jerry Heil — set off from Kyiv for the competition on Thursday. In wartime, that means a long train journey to Poland, from where they will travel on to next month’s competition in Malmö, Sweden.
“We need to be visible for the world,” Ms Heil said at Kyiv train station before her departure. “We need to show that even now, during the war, our culture is developing, and that Ukrainian music is something waiting for the world” to discover.
Russia files hundreds of drone patents as ‘global arms race’ ramps up
Drone patents have soared across the world amid a “new arms race” as the technology is applied increasingly on the battlefield, experts have warned.
Data from the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) showed that patents filed for technology relating to drones surged by 16 per cent between 2022 and 2023. This represented an increase from 16,800 in 2022 to 19,700 in 2023 – with China, Russia and the US among the top five countries developing the technology.
Marcel Plichta, a former analyst at the US Department of Defense, told The Independent that the scramble for patents marks a new global arms race for a new kind of warfare.
He said: “This is part of a new global arms race. It’s different to a more traditional arms race of tanks and rifles, and is spurred on much more by the tech sector – especially in Ukraine and Russia, where this sort of technology is being developed to get around attrition warfare, where it is difficult to make any real sort of progress.
Ukraine’s farm minister is the latest corruption suspect
A Ukrainian court ordered the detention of the country’s farm minister in the latest high-profile corruption investigation, while Kyiv security officials assessed how they can recover lost battlefield momentum in the war against Russia.
Ukraine’s High Anti-Corruption Court ruled that agriculture minister Oleksandr Solskyi should be held in custody for 60 days, but he was released after paying bail of 75 million hryvnias ($1.77m), a statement said.
Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau suspects Solskyi headed an organized crime group that between 2017 and 2021 unlawfully obtained land worth 291 million hryvnias ($6.85m) and attempted to obtain other land worth 190 million hryvnias ($4.47m).
Russia attacks Ukrainian energy facilities in early morning offensive
Russia attacked Ukrainian energy facilities in three regions in the early hours today, officials said.
The attacks damaged equipment and injured at least one energy worker, Ukrainian energy minister German Galushchenko said.
Russian strikes targeted the Dnipropetrovsk region in central Ukraine and the western regions of Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk, Mr Galushchenko said on Telegram.
The number of missiles used by Russia in these attacks is not immediately clear.
